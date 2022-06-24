Hastings athlete Adams congratulated on England recognition

Following a wave of congratulatory messages from club members, Carl said: "I was so lucky meeting Terry (Skelton, head coach) and the HY team. I will run this race with you all in my heart.”

HY’s juniors were in action on the track at Tonbridge and Isabella Buchanan, 11, ran a new 1,500m PB in 5:03, while Jessica Harmer, Sophie Sims and Layla Harmer put in strong sprint performances across 100m and 200m.

HY’s Andy Key took more than 20 minutes off the club MV60 10k record, completing the Granja de Rocamera in Spain in 46:07. Jason Wright travelled to Italy after being selected for the OCR European Championships squad.

Carl Adams

The HY OCR team were in Wales where Barry Buchanan and Chris Shipley did the Spartan Half Marathon with Barry finishing fifth, second British runner home. Chris claimed 10th.

Ollie Garsed-Bennet was third in the 50k ultra. Sophie McGoldrick took another age category win.

Barry followed his impressive half marathon performance with the Elite Spartan 10k. He achieved an inspirational 3rd place.

A large HY contingent went to Kent for the Staplehurst 5k and 10k and Tenterden 5k and 10k. In Tenterden were John Ralph and Rob Sharpe who completed the 5k course in 19:41 and 22:42 respectively, with Ralph taking 2nd overall. Joe Moore completed the 10k in 46:00. In Staplehurst, Shannon Hopkins-Parry was first lady home in the 5k in 19:18, with John Badrock achieving a PB of 19:52.

HY juniors at Tonbridge

The ladies won the 5k team prize through Shannon Hopkins Parry, Carly Hopkins (21:25) and Sonnii Pine (24:45). Hayley Foster crossed in 29:05 and Laura Dearsley, for her first running medal, in 31:22. In the 10k David Ervine was third in 36:26. Susan Mould, on her 50th birthday, crossed in 1:00:16.