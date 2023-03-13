Hastings athlete Isabella, aged 11, ranked number 2 in the UK

Number 1 in Sussex, number 1 in the South East, number 1 in the South and now number 2 in the entire UK - Isabella Buchanan has done it!

Last Saturday saw Isabella tackle the last cross country of a very long and successful season at the Inter Counties National Championships at Prestwood Hall in Loughborough.

Dad Barry suggested to Isabella after a long tiring season of Cross Country racing (the last being 2 weeks previously) that she sit this one out keen to see her enjoying her sport. But Isabella was determined to "put things right" after placing 4th at her last race meeting. Learning from her mistakes, Isabella ran a great tactical race letting one of her competitors do the leg work early on and sitting behind the leader.

The lead girl made her move at the perfect time, pulling away on the last downhill leaving little time for Isabella to catch up on the final uphill to the finish. In what she describes as the hardest course she's run to date, Isabella managed to fend off Kitty Scott from Surrey in a tussle for 2nd, just pipping her opponent to finish her XC season in style. Isabella's valiant efforts earned her a place back on the podium with a silver National medal.

This now ranks Isabella as number 2 in the UK for under 13 girls which is remarkable given Isabella is one of the youngest in her age category and a positive indication of what is certain to be a very bright and promising future ahead.

The National Intercounties Championship gives athletes the opportunity to represent their county. Those selected have been chosen due to their performance at races throughout the season. Antalia Cole ran alongside Isabella in the under 13 girls category with Zion Okojie representing Sussex in the under 13 boys race. Antalia finished the 3km race in 196th place in a time of 15:34. Meanwhile, Zion fell victim to the treacherous mud completing the second half of the race without one of his spikes yet still managed to finish in an incredible time of 14:11 placing him 165th. The recent snow in Loughborough had thawed leaving the course muddy and slippery underfoot and continued to churn up throughout the day. David Ervine represented in the Senior Men category for the final race of the day completing the 10K distance in 44:04 and placing 202nd.

Meanwhile on Sunday an army of HY Runners took part in the Paddock Wood Half Marathon with a flurry of PBs. Luke Grenfell-Shaw finished 4th in 1:08:59, William Carey 56th in 01:14:39, Carl Adams 99th in 1:18:32, Stuart Piper 117th in 1:19:40, Oliver Carey 127th in 1:20:04, John Ralph 151st in 01:22:05, Kieran Brooks 179th in 1:23:37, Jamie Webb 194th in 1:24:21, Michael Sanders 203rd in 1:24:47, Dan Isted in 306th in 1:29:17, Benji Symes 3779th in 01:33:39, Danny Cornford 565th in 1:42:09, Fiona Norman Brown in 566th in 1:42:09, Chris Castleman 715th in 1:47:57, Deborah Reed 740th in 1:48:40, Stewart Ide 830th in 01:51:53 and Lisa Buchanan 966th in 1:56:29.