A rallying cry from Hastings Runners led to more than £1,400 being donated to The Oliver Curd Trust.

When the annual charity race in support of the trust was cancelled due to a slow number of early entries, HR’s Kevin Blowers, Will Withecombe and Marie Crawford set about engaging the club’s membership – by first donating and then running an 8.5k route from Crowhurst Park Holiday Village to Bulverhthye Recreation Ground in honour of Oliver Curd.

The gesture also saluted the work and ideals of the trust – a charity set up by Oliver’s parents Sarah and Richard Curd in memory of their son who sadly lost his brave fight with cancer, aged only nine, in 2007.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The trust offers holiday accommodation for families affected by childhood cancer.

Hastings Runners at the Elaine Williams race | Contributed picture

More than 70 Hastings Runners – their ranks augmented by a further 20 from HY Runners – took happy advantage of the unusual prospect of a cross-country run that was very much “not a race!” and also that rarest of challenges… mostly downhill.

The route took participants from free parking donated by Crowhurst Park, through woods around Crowhurst then over the railway bridge at the railway station, before winding its way down through Green Street, under the Coombe Valley Way bypass and on to the finish across the marshes of Coombe Valley Nature Reserve as dusk began to fall.

Thanks went to Rother Voluntary Association for the Blind (HRVAB) for minibus hire to help with logistics; to Lee Wright for photos, to Sarah and Richard Curd for providing refreshments at the finish and the additional Hastings Runners volunteers – Darren Barzee, Charlie Bowley, Simon Linklater, Bob Dennis and Paul Lambert – who had taken time out earlier in the week to recce the paths and lead the various groups behind their stylish red Oliver Curd Trust T-shirts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The end result was a memorable evening characterised by smiles, camaraderie and stunning views – capped by raising over £1,400 for the trust. Donations are, of course, still welcome. Just go online to justgiving.com and search for “Mark Withecombe”.

HY juniors Ben Sims, 10, and James Fisher, 12, in London

Meanwhile, a memorable club event on a balmy summer's evening in Alexandra Park saw no fewer than 46 Hastings Runners taking part in the Elaine Williams ladies’ run.

The event commemorates one of the club's most popular members who sadly passed away at the beginning of the year.

They were supported by at least as many volunteers, friends and supporters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elaine's daughter Christine and her children handed out medals to all finishers, which were generously donated by McPhersons Accountants.

Jodie with her finishers medal at Run Sandringham

Fittingly the special trophy was awarded to one of Elaine's closest friends Sylvia Huggett, for overcoming adversity and for always supporting and encouraging others.

Another good friend of Elaine's, Jane Hughes, was involved in a great tussle with pillar-to-post winner Sarah Stewart, who produced a strong surge in the final 50m to finish just two seconds ahead of Jane in 24.34, who was conceding 35 years!

Sarah won both the winner's and first new member's trophies, with fifth-placed Lynda Muggridge (recently rejoining HR after a few years' absence raising a family) picking up the new members' runners-up trophy.

The course came up just shy of 5k.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A special thanks goes to run directors Sue Mann and Louise Cavill, all the volunteers who gave up their time, Lee Wright for his excellent photos and to Simon Linklater for taking the warm-up drills.

Hastings Runners welcome new members of all abilities aged 12 and over for fun, training and competitive running. Visit hastingsrunners.co.uk

HY RUNNERS

As stated above, a number of HY Runners took part in the Oliver Curd fun fundraiser.

The downhill trail was just short of 10k. Club members raised vital funds for the charity while enjoying the picturesque route with Ivy Buckland finishing first at Combe Haven.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

HY juniors Ben Sims, 10, and James Fisher, 12, travelled to London for an aquathon. Comprising a 200m open water swim followed by a 1km run for Ben and 1.5km run for James, both boys put in brilliant performances in their respective age categories, both of which had 30 competitors, with Ben coming sixth and James ninth.

Elsewhere, the HY Obstacle Course Race (OCR) team attended the Spartan race series at the Badminton Estate in Gloucester.

Barry Buchanan was racing in The Beast (21k) in the elite heat featuring 30 obstacles.

In a highly competitive field Barry was sitting in fourth for a large proportion of the race until he had a slip on obstacle which resulted in a penalty loop and he dropped to fifth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Within 200m of the finish line Barry’s spear failed to hold when it hit the target resulting in another penalty – he ended sixth in 1:48.38.

Ollie Garsed-Bennet raced in the 45-49 age category with another consistent performance, finishing fifth in 2:05.18

In the 50-54 age category Jason Wright placed second in 2:11:58, a good result as he continues to improve following hip surgery.

Dean Constable took on the sprint race (5k) with 20 obstacles. He was second until about 300m from the finish when he slipped off an obstacle losing precious minutes, and finished fifth in 37.46.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The team now plan for the fourth race in the series at Pippingford Park, East Grinstead, in October.

RUN SANDRINGHAM

Peasmarsh resident Jodie Crouch participated in the Run Sandringham 24 event in Norfolk.