Hastings athletes shine at Great Northiam Run

Great Northiam Run sponsor Gerard Balp with the winning women's team from Hastings Runners | Pictures: George Rowson

Both the overall winner, Rhys Boorman, and the women’s lead, Jenna Levett, beat the course records and took home £50 as well as their winners’ trophies.

Once again, Eric Hardwick acted as Race Adjudicator as well as providing valuable guidance to new Race Director Terry Ayling for Northiam Bonfire Society. Prizes were awarded by Gerard Balp, representing new sponsor, Lankelma.

Ayling said it was particularly encouraging to see runners who’d taken up the sport through Walk2Run and similar schemes, and thanked residents who came out to cheer the runners.

The Great Northiam men's team winners from Hastings AC

HY RUNNERS

HY Runners took on the Hastings parkrun with a number of personal bests recorded.

These came from Jamie Webb (18:40), Kevin Davis (20:08), Glenn Cooper (21:52), Deb Read (23:28), Brooke Knight (23:48), Leanne Badrock (24:11) and Hannah Higgins (28:58).

The results of the other HY members were as follows: Ben McCallion 16:52, Terry Puxty 18:27, Sam Brown 18:56, Jethro Atherall 19:41, Becky Mabon 22:19, Deb Read 23:28 (PB), Brooke Knight 23:48 (PB), John Waterhouse 23:58, Jim Ballard 27:14 and Jane Marinas 50:21.

Great Northiam Run Ladies winner Jenna Levett

Meanwhile twins Will and Ollie Carey took on the Copenhagen Half Marathon clocking PBs of 1:14:21 and 1:17:29 respectively.

Honorary member and team GB athlete Adam Clarke finished in 1:03:22.

Katie Turner took on the 24 hour Equinox event. Feeling nervous after a recent bought of Covid, Katie wasn't sure how the race was going to go but after running 118 miles (and 19 laps) she finished as first female, fifth overall, and became the new female course record holder, smashing the record by an incredible 38 minutes.

Katie said: "I could have only ever dreamed of something like this, I couldn't have given it any more and it paid off. It was an emotional moment and i'm now just a tad tired and a little (okay very!) sore!”

Great Northiam Run Race winner Rhys Boorman