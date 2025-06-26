Hastings & Bexhill RFC celebrates a standout season at Senior Awards Night

Hastings & Bexhill RFC has officially signed off another impressive season with its annual Senior Awards Night – a celebration of success, spirit, and community across all age groups.

This year saw three senior teams take to the field, alongside a thriving minis and juniors section and a rapidly growing girls’ programme, a testament to the club’s dedication to development and inclusion.

On the competitive front, there was plenty to cheer about:

The 2nd XV topped their league, securing a well-deserved promotion

The 1st XV finished third, reached the Cup Final, and made history with a place in the National Cup Final for the first time

Both the 2XV and Vets also made strong cup runs, each reaching their own finals

Awards 2025

The night was filled with celebration as individual achievements were recognised, and the club reflected on what has been a standout year which was particularly meaningful in H&B’s 100th year of rugby.

A huge thank you goes out to everyone who made the event and the season such a success. From players and coaches to volunteers and supporters, the blue and white army has turned ambition into achievement.

The future is looking bright for H&B, with more to come as preparations begin for the popular Hastings 7s tournament this August. Here's to another year of growth, rugby, and community spirit.

