Hastings & Bexhill RFC recruiting for new season

By victoria collins
Contributor
Published 26th Jun 2025, 22:36 BST
Updated 27th Jun 2025, 09:08 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Hastings & Bexhill RFC is preparing for another exciting season and is inviting new and returning players to join the club.

Whether you're looking for competitive rugby or a more social team atmosphere, there’s a place for everyone at H&B, with multiple senior teams and a welcoming, inclusive environment.

Rugby is a sport for all – young or old, new or experienced, whatever your background or gender. It’s a fun, team-based game that supports both physical and mental wellbeing, and helps build confidence, fitness, and lasting friendships

The 2024–25 season was one to remember:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
seniors recruitingplaceholder image
seniors recruiting
  • The 1st XV secured a 3rd place finish in Counties 3: Kent and were proud National Cup Finalists 2025.
  • The 2nd XV, competing in Counties 4: Sussex, were crowned league champions, earning promotion for the 2025–26 season, and reached the Sussex Cup Final.
  • The Veterans (Vets) team enjoyed a series of strong performances in local fixtures, finishing as Sussex Plate Finalists 2025.

With momentum building across all teams, now is the perfect time to get involved.

Pre-season training begins Tuesday 1st July, and the club encourages players of all abilities to come along and be part of the journey.

For more information or to register your interest, contact the club via social media or visit the website.

Join the Blue & White Army – and be part of something special.

Related topics:Hastings
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice