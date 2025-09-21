Hastings and Bexhill RFC U15s kicked off their season in style with a 49–24 victory over Eastbourne in a well-contested friendly that showcased promise and areas for growth.

Coaches Sheppard and Loving-Price were eager to see their expanded squad begin to realise its potential.

Both sides fielded mixed development teams, resulting in a tightly balanced first half. The opening 20 minutes remained scoreless, with strong defensive efforts on both ends.

Hastings finally broke the deadlock, only for Eastbourne to respond swiftly with an equaliser. However, the home side found their rhythm and ran in two more tries before the break.

The second half saw Hastings and Bexhill shift gears, delivering a more dominant performance and adding five tries to seal the win. The attacking flair was matched by moments of indiscipline, as the boys in blue conceded several penalties for high tackles—something the coaching staff addressed firmly post-match.

Try scorers included Tate (2), Jenner (2), Harmer (3), and Carrington-Paines. Copley added further points with a series of well-taken conversions.

Despite the win, the team knows there’s work to be done, particularly in tightening up their tackling technique. But with depth in the squad and early signs of cohesion, Hastings and Bexhill look set for an exciting season ahead.