Hastings & Bexhill under-16s faced a talented Eastbourne under-16 team as the rugby season resumed after the festive break.

Eastbourne kicked off on a chilly, but sunny day. The opening salvos from both teams often petered out as rustiness made its mark.

Neither team ventured into their opponents’ 22 until Eastbourne started to retain the ball more effectively.

Eastbourne’s attack looked increasingly sharp and were held-up on the try line by a resolute H & B defence. H & B could not escape their half and the lively Eastbourne backs off-loaded to a prop who was held-up on the line.

H&B and Eastbourne at the scrum

H & B’s defenders were facing a barrage of short breaks from the Eastbourne forwards who were able to power over and score the opening try which was converted.

H & B applied good pressure on the restart and were able to pin Eastbourne back in their own half. The game began to swing back in H & B’s favour with their aggressive line and rucking starting to force Eastbourne further back.

Prop Azat Kesen placed a grubber kick behind the Eastbourne defence and pressure from H & B forced an error from the Eastbourne full back in his own goal area which Azat was able to exploit to score Hastings’ first try – 5-7.

Eastbourne executed some flowing rugby as they moved the ball between the backs only to be stopped by the side-lines or a scrambling H & B defence. H & B surrendered a penalty and Eastbourne executed an effective maul from the line-out which was stopped just short of the line.

H&B hunting the ball down

The Eastbourne scrum-half released their flanker to score a converted try and extend the lead to 5-14 at half-time.

H & B started the second half well and showed ambition in attack epitomised by full back Ben Coulson, who made excellent ground down the left and was tap tackled just as the line was beckoning.

H & B forced errors from Eastbourne and started to win more ball from the line-out. Not converting in this passage of dominance proved fatal. Indecision on how to handle an Eastbourne clearance allowed the scrum half to pick up the ball and side-step two H & B defenders and score a superb solo try between the posts to make it 5-19.

H & B’s fighting spirit was on show when Monty Wheeler danced through the Eastbourne defence only to be stopped by a last-ditch tackle. Shortly after an Eastbourne player was shown a yellow card for dissent and H & B were able to capitalise as Monty ran on to a ball kicked behind the Eastbourne defence and scored a try, converted to bring the game back to a seven-point margin.

On balance, the result was fair and the real winner was rugby.

Hastings & Bexhill RFC are always looking to recruit new players from five to adult, girls and boys of all abilities. See www.hastingsrugby.org or email [email protected] for more.