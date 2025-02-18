Hastings & Bexhill RFC's U14s enjoy classy win over Crawley

Hastings & Bexhill RFC’s U14s welcomed Crawley in the latest Waterfall fixture, with coaches Luke and Shep making a number of changes following the defeat to Midhurst. The response from this talented young side was exactly what had been asked for, with a first half performance up there with their best displays.

Marked improvements in structure, ball speed and teamwork helped the home side dominate play with Tate scoring the opening try, converted by Ruusuvuori. This was followed by Hartley scoring for an early 12-0 lead.

It wasn’t just the free-flowing attacking play through the backs that was an improvement – as a team they dug in and defended resolutely, holding the Crawley attack up twice on the try line to deny the visitors. Hartley was able to add his second try, converted by Ruusuvuori to lead 19-0 at the break.

A number of changes were made at half-time with further debuts from Vincent, Tiltman and Harmer, all of whom proved themselves to be excellent additions to the strong squad.

The coaches will want to work on reducing the penalty count the hosts conceded in the second half, but there were further tries from Ruusuvuori, who also successfully converted his try, and then Verlander, who scored on his captaincy debut. Loving-Price took the final kick of the game, converting the try and taking the final score to 33-0.

With a clean sheet and positive performances from the team, everyone will hope this is the springboard for further success.

H&B: T Roberts, N Cassidy, S Verlander (C), L Sheppard, I Kesen, J Beezer, D Tate. G Hartley, X Copley, V Romano, L Ruusuvuori, E Loving-Price, N Carrington-Paines, O Penfold, J Jenner, J Vincent, B Tiltman, O Harmer, O. Archibald.

Thanks went to sponsors Hartley Heating & Plumbing, RJ Roberts Carpentary, GoPet Vets, Joesph Bentley Developments, Martello, EAR Sheppard, Next Phase Coffee, KR Lifting.