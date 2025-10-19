Hastings & Bexhill U15s bounce back with gritty win over Crowborough

By Jonathan Hartley
Contributor
Published 19th Oct 2025, 18:44 BST
Updated 20th Oct 2025, 12:02 BST
After a tough defeat last week, Hastings & Bexhill RFC under-15s returned to the pitch determined to make amends – and they did so in style, overcoming a strong Crowborough side with a spirited performance built on teamwork, resilience, and raw determination.

Coaches L Loving-Price and M Sheppard had called for a response, and their players delivered from the first whistle. The boys in blue and white dominated large spells of the first half, showing defensive steel and attacking pace that had been missing in previous outings.

Their early pressure was rewarded when L Sheppard crossed the line for the opening try, converted confidently by E Loving-Price.

Crowborough responded well, and the teams went into the break level. But unlike past matches where confidence might have dipped, Hastings & Bexhill came out even stronger in the second half. Vocal, gritty, and united, the young squad showed maturity beyond their years.

N Carrington-Payne powered through for the second try, again converted by the No10, giving the hosts a deserved lead. Sensing the opportunity to close out the match, captain A Kesen led by example, driving over for the third try to extend the advantage.

Crowborough mounted a late surge and managed a final try, but it wasn’t enough to overturn the result. At the final whistle, Hastings & Bexhill celebrated a well-earned victory, one forged through commitment, passion, and a growing sense of belief.

With signs of progress and a squad full of potential, the season ahead looks promising.

