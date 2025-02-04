Hastings' Claire Thomas beats the freeze to win the Bedgebury Five Mile

Hastings Runners members were racing at meetings across Sussex and Kent last weekend, with many going even further.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bedgebury hosted the events closest to Hastings, with races over both the 10 and five mile distances. Twenty Hastings Runners made their way into the woodland course on a beautifully sunny, but very frosty morning.

In the 10 Mile race, Andy Knight was the first Hastings Runner home in a time of one hour 21 minutes and 13 seconds. Matt Button (1:22:08) was second HR male and David Oldfield the third. Ruth spiller was the fastest HR woman in 1:34:13, ahead of Julie Adams and Kat Harrison.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the Five Mile event, Claire Thomas continued her fine recent form to become the overall winner in the women’s race in a time of 37:56. Second and third HRs over that distance were Emily Loughman and Heidi Rossetter. Among the men, Shaun Utting was the fastest for the club (43:49) followed by Adam Holland.

In the Bedgebury 10k are Hastings Runners Sarah Heasman, Joanna Hatton and Katy Harrison

Further west, it was no warmer for the Chichester 10k – run around the famous Goodwood motor racing circuit. Adam Weller the first HR home – respectably placed 196th in a huge field of 1,116 – in a time of 38:35, ahead of Simon Linklater (41:13) and Michael Norris (44:56). The fastest HR female was Marie Appleton in 53:34, followed by Jacqueline Scott and Stacey Hayler.

Further afield, Jan Young and Harvey Thomas completed the Canterbury 10 Mile in 1.33:18 and 1.38:20, respectively. Meanwhile, Rob Thomas did Watford Half Marathon in around one hour 54, Jane Hughes the same distance in Seville in two hours seven minutes, and Deanne Smith completing the Crystal Palace Half alongside her daughter Carly Elliston - who has set herself a challenge of running a half marathon every month this year!

Meanwhile, HR’s Mental Health champions are pleased to announce the Run Walk Talk dates for 2025. These friendly Sunday get-togethers are on 2 March, 13 April, 8 June, 20 or 27 July (to be confirmed), 31 August, 12 October and 7 December.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Everyone is welcome – not just those who wear green and black! Meet at 10 am at Alexandra Park near the bandstand for a run or, a walk, with a friendly chat, and a free beverage afterwards in the cafe. They look forward to seeing you there! #runandtalk

Hastings Runners welcomes new members of all abilities aged 12 and over for fun, training and competitive running. Visit https://hastingsrunners.co.uk