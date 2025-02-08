Hosts Hastings Lions Club and race organisers Nice Work are in the final stages of planning the 41st edition of the Hastings Half Marathon.

The much-loved event continues to raise thousands of pounds for local charities while showcasing the town’s vibrant community spirit.

This year’s race takes place from Grosvenor Gardens, Sea Road, on Sunday, March 23, with a 10:30am start. One notable update for this year is a change to the final stretch. Runners will now stay on the promenade as they head toward the finish line, rather than diverting on to the road.

This offers a scenic seaside finish ans helps improve traffic flow along the busy Grand Parade. Organisers are confident the change will be welcomed by participants and residents.

There is also an enthusiastic contingent of juniors working hard to prepare for their very own race. And there’s an exciting change to the mini run this year as the Claremont School becone the official sponsor.

"We are thrilled to announce our new partnership as sponsors of the junior run at the Hastings Half Marathon, now known as The Claremont Mini Run," said Ed Dickie, Principal of Claremont School.

"Being involved in such a prestigious event aligns perfectly with our commitment to actively participate in the local community. Whether it's fundraising efforts for Shelter or our annual representation at the Hastings Music Festival, Claremont takes pride in its role within the community.

"At Claremont, promoting sports and encouraging a healthy, active lifestyle are integral to our curriculum and philosophy.

"Joining forces with the Hastings Half Marathon team made absolute sense to us. We are excited to support all participants, young and old, and we can't wait to cheer everyone on."

The mini run, a popular feature of race day, is open to runners aged to 16. This point-to-point race starts shortly after the main event, at 10:45, and has become a much-anticipated part of the day.

Local running clubs often field strong junior teams, and parents are encouraged to join younger children on the course. What makes the Hastings Half Marathon so special isn’t just the event itself; it’s the community that it serves, the community at its core.

The £50,000 raised for local causes through the race is a phenomenal effort of collaboration; local businesses, charities, individuals, schools and race clubs all come together to ensure that the Hastings Half Marathon is a resounding success.

The organisers hope to continue this success in 2025, bringing people together for a day that’s as much about camaraderie as it is about running.

Race entries for the half marathon are £37 for affiliated runners and £39 for unaffiliated runners, whilst the junior run costs just £7.

Entries can be made via the Nice Work website at www.nice-work.org.uk/e/hastings-half-marathon-9315