Organisers of the cancelled Hastings Half Marathon have thanked runners for their patience waiting for a decision on the race – and their understanding of the eventual need to call it off.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As we reported yesteday, the race was called off on Saturday evening with organisers still not able to get to a key part of the course – and with no guarantee of when they would be able to – as a police cordon remained in place near the seafront for a major investigation into a discovery of dangerous chemicals in a propert.

News of the call-off was devastating for organisers – Nice Work and Hastings Lions Club – and for the 3,000 runners who were set to take part in the main race and the 400 set for the junior race.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition many charities will have been hit by runners’ fundraising attempts not able to go ahead. But in fact much of that fundraising looks like being salvaged – as it is revealed that many of the runners have decided to do their own 13.1 mile course today (Sunday) as a plan B to keep their sponsorship pledges alive.

A sad sight - part of the Hastings Half Marathon course, closed, but not for the half marathon | Picture by Justin Lycett

Hayley Luck, President of Hastings Lions Club, said on Sunday: “Thank you to everybody for your patience and understanding in what has been a very difficult situation and in our decision to cancel the Hastings Half Marathon today.

"Your subsequent messages of support and understanding have been a real help so please keep them coming in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I applaud and admire all of you who have now been diverse and creative in your determination to carry out an alternative way today to fulfill your 13 mile run to secure your sponsorship pledges and wish you all the very best of luck, it only goes to confirm how dedicated you are to raising funds and awareness for the charities and causes you that are so very close to your heart. Please do keep safe if you are running today.

This should have been full of Hastings Half Marathon runners and supporters today | Picture by Justin Lycett

"Yesterday (Saturday) we worked tirelessly alongside the Nice Work team communicating with the relavant authorities and the police to try to allow the half marathon to go ahead - so much hard work and passion goes into organising this event - and we cannot express enough how disappointed we are that we were unable to achieve this.

"We also recognise and understand that mental health difficulties presents itself in many different ways and hope that the young man and his family receive the support that they need.

"We now need to look at the financial impact of this and move forward in our thoughts and plans for the next half marathon. Please do keep smiling, training and be ready when we are!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile the Nice Work race team said: “We are truly overwhelmed by all your support. The response from our runners, volunteers, associates and the wider community has been so heartwarming.

"From the incredible volunteers who turned up this morning to help with the pack-down, to the runners finding creative ways to complete their 13.1 miles and continue their fundraising efforts - we are in awe of your resilience and kindness.

“The messages of support on social media and beyond have meant the world to us. We won’t lie - there have been tears - but we are working through this alongside The Hastings Lions and Nice Work will be in touch with all runners as soon as we can. Thank you all for your wonderful support.”

What others have said about the half marathon call-off

We asked our Hastings Observer page for reaction to the call-off from people who were supposed to be involved.

Here’s a selection of comments…

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yvette Misteemojo Brown: I saw many runners out today some on their own, some pairs and some groups. Well done everyone.

Ness Gray: I ran locally instead.

Andrew J Crotty: I was meant to be marshalling Queensway, done it for a few years. Loved all the support from all organisers and the runners were always saying thank you when going past me.

Matthew Wilkinson: Robertsbridge Running Club did it anyway.

Steve Thompsett: Instead of running Hastings I drove to Whitstable to support my wife running Whitstable Half. Made a nice change to support other Heathfield Runners, rather than run myself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dreiländergarten parkrun, Weil am Rhein: I flew in from Switzerland specifically to run the race. Sorry it was cancelled , especially for the organisers, but trust that the correct decision was made. Found a lovely group out this morning and we ran an almost same route half marathon, with loads of support alongside way.

Chris Apps: Ewhurst and Staplecross Bonfire Society were supposed to be Marshalling today as well. We feel so sorry for all the organisers and competitors.

Cathy Cobley: The Sara Lee Trust walking team are doing a half marathon walk. They can’t let the supporters down.

Mike Leigh: Ran the Hastings Half Marathon in and around Rye this morning. Lots of runners out doing the same.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sarah Isaacs: Peacehaven Run Club completed our half marathon distance this morning from Saltdean to King Alfred in Hove and back.

Martyn Cooper: Hastings AC kids completed the mini run distance this morning from the RNLI boat house.

Graham Hopgood: Just finished our makeshift half marathon. They were removing the skip when we went past at about 11.30am.

Lesley Findlay: That is the attitude we can really be proud of as British people. We will not let anything stop us or control us. Very proud of those who went out in the rain anyway to fulfill their obligations and promises to charities, and their own personal fulfillment. I do hope they get their medals and special recognition by the council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sue Harris: Blake and his brothers weren't defeated by the mini run being cancelled, they were kindly hosted by Battle Recreation Ground Junior parkrun to complete their race, raising over £760 for Fairlight RDA in the process.

Ryan Carr: Cancelled but the people aren't letting that stop them, and that's brilliant!