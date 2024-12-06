Hastings Half Marathon returns in March: Here’s how to enter and all the details you need

The iconic Hastings Half Marathon returns in March, with organisers promising another exciting race day for runners and spectators alike.

The 41st edition of the Hastings Half Marathon will take place from Grosvenor Gardens, Sea Road, on Sunday, March 23, from 10:30am. Hosted by the Hastings Lions Club with support supplied by race organisers Nice Work, this race puts community first and helps to raise valuable funds for local causes.

A hugely popular race of this magnitude takes months to craft. As the festive countdown begins, race preparations are ramping up and the organising committee continue their work to secure marshals, arrange course support, submit road closure applications, confirm sponsors, build an event village and, of course, design the all-important famous brass awarded to finishers.

Race entries are highly coveted and as the race composition starts to take shape so the excitement builds, and the countdown begins.

Action from last year's race | My Sport Photos

The Hastings Half Marathon has grown in size and notoriety since Covid. It continues to entice both local runners and those travelling across the UK to experience what the Hastings Half Marathon has to offer; a blend of a race steeped in history and an inspiring challenge perfect for those embroiled in marathon training.

Throw in a pretty seaside finish, add an invigorating sea breeze and you can see why this race is capturing the hearts of so many.

Its magic may also lie in its broad appeal. The Hastings Half Marathon is perfect for those tackling their first half marathon and yet, still manages to retain the challenging formula sought by more experienced runners and which has elite athletes flocking to the start line.

In 2024, the race raised a staggering £50,000 for local charities. And, it wasn't just the runners. Spectators, volunteers. local businesses and community groups united to achieve this phenomenal feat, a true testament to the power of community achieved through the race.

Finishers at the 2024 Hastings Half Marathon | My Sport Photos

For 2025, the course includes an upgrade along the seafront section to help keep runners off the road and improve traffic flow, a little upscaling of the original event that should delight both residents and runners.

Meanwhile, the eagerly awaited unveiling of a new official race hoodie and T-shirt will delight racers. Preorders are available on the Nice Work website. The Hastings Half Marathon would not be complete without the Hastings Junior Run.

This dedicated event is for aspiring racers aged between seven and 16 and aims to inspire a life-long love of the sport and spark a passion that will bring them great joy, health benefits and escapism for many years to come.

The Mini Run is a point-to-point race and will take place at 10:45am after the main race has begun. Traditionally, it has been a highlight, gaining kudos year on year.

Race entries for the Half Marathon are £37 for affiliated runners and £39 for unaffiliated runners, whilst the Junior Run costs just £7. Entries can be made via the Nice Work website – see www.nice-work.org.uk for more.