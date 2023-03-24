Sunday is big race day in Hastings as the town’s iconic half marathon begins a new era.

Nice Work have taken over management of the race after founder and ever-present race director Eric Hardwick retired from the role last year.

Thom Sands of Nice Works said: “We're currently on 2581 entries and 219 in the mini-run – taking us to 2800 exactly overall.

"Everything's coming together just as planned and we're very much looking forward to it. Unfortunately the weather doesn't look too fantastic.

Nickolaj Kennet is attempting a world record at the London Marathon - trying to beat the ‘world record marathon time dressed as a postman’ - and he's using the Hastings Half Marathon as a warm-up

“James Baker has now signed up, last year's winner, he always looks a threat for the title. Grace Baker is on the start list too. The two Bakers will be eyeing up the prizes!

"Our race commentator Andy Knight has put a list of names together for our top picks of this year's race...

Ladies

2098 - Grace Baker

The Hastings Half Marathon, 2022

573 - Jessica Hannah

830 - Collette Callanan

1012 - Alison Moore

2180 - Beth Kidger

Laura Addie (no number issued yet)

Men

2121 - James Baker

617 - Josselin Polini

1022 - Robert Brundish

1422 - Rhys Boorman

2138 - Charlie Brisley

Luke Grenfell-Shaw (no number issued yet)

Organisers have kept to the same route and hope around 3,000 will take part on Sunday.

Typifying how the race attracts runners of all abilities are Hastings AC, who have many members running – and for a variety of different reasons.

Here’s details of some of those Hastings AC runners to look out for…

Nickolaj Kennet is using the Hastings Half to warm up for a world record attempt at the London Marathon and is trying and raise some money for Diabetes UK.

He has decided to try to beat the ‘world record marathon time dressed as a postman’. It is currently 3.45.06, which is a decent time when you factor in that he will have to be wearing full postal uniform, including trousers ‘which I don't even own’ and carry nearly 5kg of weight with him for the full 26.2 miles.

He's trying to raise some funds for Diabetes UK to help fund research into the disease. His dad became a type one diabetic after a speedway crash in the 1970s and he's seen first hand how he has had to deal with the disease on a daily basis.

Hopefully, with more research the will be more understanding and it will become easier for people to live with type one diabetes in the years to come and very penny raised will go towards supporting that.

See pictures from the 2022 Hastings Half Marathon in the video player above.He will be doing a practice run at Hastings to see ‘just what he's let himself in for’ so please support him by either donating or giving him a massive cheer when you see him.His fundrasiing page is here.Two of HAC’s BIG (beginners and improvers group) runners Jo Saxby and Chloe Le Fay, and group coach Jules Lovell, are running the Half Marathon.Jules and Jo are running for the RSPB, both dressing up as birds – they will be easy to spot so do give them a cheer and a few quid if you can, as it's not easy feat to run this tough course even without wearing a very uncomfortable costume.Their fundraising page is here.Chloe is running her first ever half marathon, and is well outside her comfort zone and ‘absolutely terrified’ but hopes that the other BIG runners and the odd friendly face along the route will keep her going.

Her chosen charity is Hastings Community of Sanctuary which works alongside Hastings Welcomes Refugees to provide warm clothes and food as well, as continued support to refugees in Hastings.Support Chloe’s fundraising here.Laura Gill from the HAC endurance group has committed to raise funds for Centrepoint. With homelessness on the rise after the pandemic, the charity aims to help people 16-25 to get back on their feet.

This is her first half marathon, too, but she's made great improvements in competition in the short time she's been training with the club, including being first woman to finish in the local parkrun, so it will be exciting to see where she's comes.And it's not just the adults… members of the HAC youth group have also been asking friends and family for sponsorship for the mini run.

Bella Taylor, one of the club’s youngest but most dedicated competitive runners, is raising funds for St Michael's Hospice by giving it her all in the 1.6m mini run. Bella has been improving in leaps and bounds and deserves an extra special cheer at the event.On top of trying to raise money for worthy chases a few of the HAC elite athletes are tipped to place well at the event, making it a thrilling event to watch.

A club spokeswoman said: “HAC members old and new, family members and general supporters of our lovely club, please come down, show your support and enjoy what is always a great day in the community.”

Other local clubs like Hastings Runners and HY Runners will also be out in force on Sunday.