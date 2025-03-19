The Hastings Half Marathon is one of the town’s biggest annual events – and it returns to the streets this Sunday. We caught up with the race organisers at Nice Work to get the lowdown on the 2025 renewal.

Remid us of the background to the race – how long has the HHM been going and how is this year’s looking?

The Hastings Half Marathon is due to land for its 41st edition this coming Sunday, March 23, at 10:30am. Over 3,000 runners are expected at the start line, very similar numbers to last year's celebratory 40th edition.

The Claremont Mini Run has proven extremely popular this year with 400 young runners expected to take part.

In the main race, Grace Baker and Seyfu Jamaal both return to HHM to defend their titles, and both runners will be among favourites to win this year too.

Give us an outline of the route and how that has changed this year...

The course is a single loop starting at Sea Road and heading up to Queensway for a challenging incline before turning on to The Ridge.

Runners then turn towards Ore before wending back towards the Old Town and down the promenade for a seafront finish.

This year's race includes a change to the finishers’ stretch. Runners will now stay on the promenade as they head toward the finish line, rather than diverting on to the road. This offers a spectacular and scenic seaside finish and helps to improve traffic flow along the busy Grand Parade.

Which finishers will get prizes in different categories, and what do all finishers get?

Traditionally, this race spoils its runners with a heavy finishers’ brass. This year’s design showcases the Hastings statue The Spirit of Cricket. In addition to their brass, this year's winners can also look forward to some generous cash prizes: £500 for 1st Male and 1st Female; £400 for 2nd Male and 2nd Female; £300 for 3rd Male and 3rd Female; £200 for 4th Male and 4th Female; £100 for 5th Male and 5th Female – and £1,000 for breaking the course record.

Age category winners will receive prizes from The Running Hub, and there's generous spot prizes which can be won by absolutely anyone.

Remind us of last year’s winning times – and that course record…

If you're wondering what time puts you in the running for one of these cash prizes, then last year saw Seyfu Jamaal cross the finish line in just 1:06:48 while Grace Baker flew through the course to finish in 1:21:13.

Or, if you fancy taking a crack at the course record then the times to beat are a nippy 1:01:37 set by Samuel Otieno for the men in 1999 and, for the women, an impressive 1:11:13 set by Andrea Wallace in 1993.

But the race is not just about the speediest runners, is it?

That’s right, it never has been. It's about the community that it supports through the various charities and organisations that benefit from its charitable donations.

It's about the cheers of support on the finish line and celebrating the heart and spirit of Hastings and her residents for 13.1 miles and beyond. It's racing perfection.

Where can people find out more about getting involved, this year or in the future? If you would like to find out more about entering the Hastings Half Marathon, supporting on the day or what to expect from the day itself then you can visit: https://www.nice-work.org.uk/e/hastings-half-marathon-9315

We also asked Rachael Wood, Race Director of the Hastings Half Marathon & MD of Nice Work, to sum up her thoughts ahead of the big day…

"We're all very excited for this year's Hastings Half Marathon,” she said.

"Nothing prepares you for the sight of a never-ending start funnel of runners in their colourful club and charity tops. This is what makes the Hastings Half Marathon so special.

"It’s about community and people doing what they love to do. We encourage everyone of Hastings to come out and support the runners this Sunday - you can really feel the excitement in the air.”

