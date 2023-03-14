HKA took home a number of medals in the Battle of Kent on March 12.

First up was Max Henshaw, his first ever fight and brand new to K1. What a warrior he did not stop pushing forward, and controlling the fight. Fantastic hands and speed.Great work Max a clear WIN.

2nd was Josh Blackford, this was only his 2nd fight, the last time he fought was 3 years ago.This was a war, and a fantastic fight, even though Josh didn’t get the win, he should definitely be proud of that performance, some great kicks, and great control, Josh taking some punishing thigh kicks but kept going.Great fight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

3rd up was Mehran, again his first ever fight, and fighting someone that put the pressure on him constantly. Mehran had to work hard for this fight, as the other young lad wasn’t letting up, and wanted the win. Mehran throwing lots of hands and continuing to work, WON the fight.

The fight team and coaches at Battle of Kent

4th up and Max’s second fight of the day. At the end of a long day, fought a much stronger lad, and Max struggled to keep the pace, win or loose, I’m super proud, takes alot getting in the ring.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last up for the day was Lexie, what a war. Both girls did not let off once, and they both continue to go 100%. The atmosphere was amazing, a massive big up to both these girls, as both first timers.Lexie took home the deserved WIN, what I will say is watch this space, this girl will go far.

Both instructors Carl Denne and Jenny Fry are super proud of the HKA Fight team and the first time stepping out into the K1 kickboxing world.