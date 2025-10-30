Hastings Kombat Academy host action-packed light contact day show

The HKA fight team

Hastings Kombat Academy hosted their own Light Contact Day Show – and what a fantastic event it was.

The academy welcomed fighters from clubs all across the south east, creating an incredible day of friendly competition and sporting spirit. With a buzzing atmosphere and great support from families and fans, the event was a huge success.

HKA proudly showcased 14 fighters, many of whom were stepping into the ring for the first time. Every HKA member demonstrated heart, determination and respect.

First up was Summer Moyce and HKA knew this would be a tough match. Summer made good use of her long legs, trying to keep her opponent at range, but struggled to get close enough to land those decisive shots. Despite a valiant effort and determination, the stronger opponent won.

Tom Chetwode, entering the ring for only his second fight, showed composure and strength, leading confidently through all three rounds. His hard work in training shone through as he displayed great skill and control, earning a well-deserved win.

In Tilly-Jean Jones’ first ever fight, having joined HKA ten months ago, she showed incredible focus and composure, listening perfectly to her coaches. Her opponent was strong and worked hard, but Tilly’s technique and determination secured an impressive win.

Zavien Corbett, battling nerves early on, took a round to find his rhythm. By the second round, he was in full swing, pushing his opponent back with strong kicks. Despite his efforts, the other fighter took the victory.

Jayen Corbett, a pocket rocket in the ring, fought perfectly, taking control from the start and pushing his opponent back. The other lad gave it his all, but Jayen’s energy, skill and determination secured a win.

Jayden Hartnup-Hamid, a talented and confident fighter, started strong, showing excellent skill and composure and claimed a well deserved win.

Felicity Entwistle, another first time fighter, despite a few pre-fight nerves, stayed calm and focused, using her long legs to dominate every round. She displayed superb control and confidence, taking a convincing win.

Quentin Jirbandy, also stepping into the ring for the first time, was eager and fearless, facing a tough opponent. Although the win went to the other fighter, Quentin’s attitude was outstanding.

Sam Bromley had two bouts. Both were hard fought battles, with Sam showing resilience, and grits across every round but the wins went to the other lads.

Next in line was young TJ Brodie, another first time competitor. TJ gave his all, working hard and showing brilliant effort. He stayed focused and did an amazing job for his debut, despite the result not going his way.

Back in the ring was Jayden, showing again his technical ability and calmness under pressure. It was another close and exciting bout, though this win went to his opponent.

Iyden Hartnup-Hamidi faced a fighter with a few bouts already under his belt. Iyden is technically excellent, but nerves seemed to get the better of him. But his natural talent and potential are clear to see.

Jack Best, returning after some time away, looked like a new man confident, strong, and composed. He controlled the fight from start to finish, pushing forward and displaying real skill for a commanding win.

Ryan Falibaga, making his debut appearance in the ring, was full of energy and determination, but the other lad was stronger and took the win.

Thomas Driver and his rival came out strong, trading blows and showing real hunger. It was a gritty and determined performance from Thomas, but the decision went to the other lad.

The event was a brilliant showcase of talent, bringing together clubs, coaches and families to celebrate the sport.

Every HKA fighter showed the values that make the academy special – courage, respect, discipline and teamwork. Coaches Jenny and Carl expressed how proud they were of every fighter.

“It takes real spirit to get in the ring,” said Jenny. “Every one of them represented HKA with pride – we couldn’t be prouder.”

It was an unforgettable day for Hastings Kombat Academy, who offer a range of classes in Hastings and Battle, catering to children from age three up to adults, with sessions available in kickboxing, K1, boxing, and ladies-only classes.

For more information, call 07496 299925 or email [email protected]