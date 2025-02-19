Hastings Kombat Academy students shine at weekend grading

An incredible display of dedication, perseverance and hard work was seen as students at Hastings Kombat Academy took on their latest grading challenge.

With a packed schedule of drills, pad work, sparring, and more, every student demonstrated their commitment to progress and personal growth.

On Saturday, students tested for their red, yellow, orange and green grades, showcasing their skills and determination over two hours of intense training. The momentum continued into Sunday with yellow, orange, green, and purple white stripe workshops, pushing participants through three to five hours of focused technical work and application.

Grading is not just about earning a new belt, it’s about discipline, pushing past limits and proving to yourself how far you’ve come. Whether it was a student’s first grading or another step in a long journey, each individual showed incredible spirit and perseverance.

Students gaining their red belts

A massive thank you went to the coaching team, whose guidance and support were instrumental in helping every student perform at their best. Their patience, encouragement and expertise continue to inspire and elevate our fighters.

Congratulations to everyone who graded. Be proud of what you’ve accomplished, but remember – this is just one step in your martial arts journey. Keep training, stay motivated and see what you achieve next.

HKA have a variety of classes available for adults and children starting from three years old. If you would like any further information about kickboxing/K1, female only classes or boxing classes available at HKA, contact the team on 07496 299925 or email [email protected]