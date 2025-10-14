Hastings man shatters marathon PB

By James Mountford
Contributor
Published 14th Oct 2025, 20:50 BST
Updated 15th Oct 2025, 08:28 BST
James Mountford wielding his Chicago Marathon medalplaceholder image
James Mountford wielding his Chicago Marathon medal
Hastings AC stalwart James Mountford competed at last weekend’s Chicago Marathon, coming 4th in his V40 age category and 124th out of 50,000 runners.

But the real shock was that, in his forty-first year, Mountford recorded a finishing time of 2hrs 27 minutes and 20 seconds, slashing over four minutes from his existing personal best.

Most Popular

Mountford has been a competitive runner for Hastings AC since he was 14 and has been trying to break the 2hrs 30 minutes barrier for over 10 years.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He now has his sights set on the Seville marathon next year and hopefully the London marathon with a target of 2hrs 25 minutes now attainable.

His marathon time is one of the fastest ever by a Hastings AC athlete.

Related topics:HastingsLondon
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice