Hastings man shatters marathon PB
But the real shock was that, in his forty-first year, Mountford recorded a finishing time of 2hrs 27 minutes and 20 seconds, slashing over four minutes from his existing personal best.
Mountford has been a competitive runner for Hastings AC since he was 14 and has been trying to break the 2hrs 30 minutes barrier for over 10 years.
He now has his sights set on the Seville marathon next year and hopefully the London marathon with a target of 2hrs 25 minutes now attainable.
His marathon time is one of the fastest ever by a Hastings AC athlete.