Hastings Muay Thai gym is going from strength to strength after two more wins

A Hastings muay thai gym which has been running for 18 months is going from strength to strength after racking up an impressive win rate.

Luke Read trainer (far right) and Saz McGahan, winner in Lincoln in the black shorts

Warriors Muay Thai Gym (WMTG), based in the Castleham Industrial Estate, was set up in early 2021 by Luke Read, who won numerous titles under coach lee Whittington at the Warriors gym in London.

When he retired, Read set up the gym and it now has 40 members and eight full contact fighters.

Read said: “In the last year we have racked up an impressive win rate,” and that improved recently when Warrior had two fights in two day.

Luke Read, trainer on the far left, and Jake Payne in the blue shorts

Saz McGahan won a unanimous K1 semi pro fight all the way up in Lincoln .He was the main event and fought a tough young lad Ben Wilson from Sleaford gym who kept coming forward but Saz scored the cleaner and more effective shots to secure the win.

Read said: “Saz has been gaining knowledge, and skill with the warriors gym having three fights now and also trained in Thailand.”

WGMT posted on Facebook: “Another win for WMTG semi pro K1. Saz fought a game opponent who was fast and aggressive but he stayed composed and scored the harder, cleaner shots for a unanimous win.”

Next it was Jake Payne’s turn in a show in Maidstone. Payne is a young up and coming fighter who has made the transition from kickboxing under Carl Denne at HKA to Thai /K1 style kickboxing under Read with the WMTG. Jake also won by a unanimous decision against another local fighter, Seb Estrada, from Siam gym, who took some heavy shots and was still there until the end of the fight.

After the fight WGMT posted on their Facebook page: “Two nights two shows a 500 mile round trip and two wins. This time Jake Payne with a unanimous win credit to his opponent for going the distance.”

Read said: “The gym is going from strength to strength and I am taking a team to the Muay Thai world championships next year on February.”