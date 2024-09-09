Hastings Open Bowls Tournament 2024
Our Open Tournament, under new management, took place at White Rock Gardens, Hastings from Sunday - Saturday, August 25 to 31, and was an outstanding success.
It was not only supported by local bowlers but also from further afield. The team from Ninfield remarked that this year was the first year they had entered but would definitely participate next year. Although entries were down compared with previous years, it is to be hoped that these will gradually increase with the new committee in place. The weather throughout the week was kind and the results were as follows;-
OPEN TRIPLES:
Winners:(Terry Barnes, Ken Ferguson, Phil Baker) White Rock.
Runners-Up: (Mick Hart, Chris Woods, Peter Thorpe) Rosemount.
MIXED PAIRS
Winners: (Toni Dickson, Lee Dickson) Spartans.
Runners-Up: (Sally St John, Richaard Maton) Worthing.
MEN'S PAIRS
Winners: (Steve Murphy, Richard Maton) Worthing.
Runners-Up: (John Frost (Houghton Regis), Peter Oakman (White Rock)
LADIES SINGLES
Winner: Lorraine Milburn (White Rock)
Runner-Up: Sue Hennock (Eastbourne)
MEN'S SINGLES
Winner: Lee Dickson (Spartan)
Runner-Up: Mark James (Ixworth)
In his closing speech David Bleathman, Tourmament Competition Secretary, gave thanks to Hastings Borough Council for the courtesy of the greens, those who managed the Bar and the Kitchen during the week, to the Sponsors and Advertisers (including Pissarros who came to present the trophies), the Raffle organisers, the Volunteers without whom the Tournament cannot take place, the Umpires and all the bowlers who entered especially those who came from long distances.
He said 2025 entry forms are available now and to remember that the Charity Triples Bowls Tournament is being staged by the Committee at the White Rock greens on Sunday, September 29 and that entry forms for this (£4 per player) are now available from our website.
Closing date for entries is September 15. Further information is available from Martyn Naylor, Tournament Secretary and on the website - [email protected]
