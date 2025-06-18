Hastings pupils conquer track and field county championships

There were many great performances from everyone in the team, with two championship records, four first places and eight podium finishes and lots of personal bests as well.

Performance of the day was from Isabella Buchanan (Buckswood) who smashed her own championship record by eight seconds. Isabella won the Junior Girls 1500m in convincing fashion with a time of 4min 31sec.

Another exceptional performance was from Rae le Fay (Bexhill College) who broke her own championship record from the previous by a second to win the Senior Girls 1500m SC in 5.1.83.

There was also a great win by Antalia Cole (St.Richards) in the Junior Girls 200m in 27.39, with fellow Hastings District athlete Sophie Smith one place from a medal finishing in 4th in 28.86.

There was a great battle in the Senior Boys’ 1500m where less than half a second split the top. First was Ilya Korcev (Bexhill College) in 4.4.83 and Fintan Pearce (Bexhill College) who was leading for most of the race, finished 3rd in 4.5.16.

Another event where Hastings occupied two places in the podium was the Inter Girls Hammer Throw where Kitti Papp (St.Leonards) finished 2nd with a throw of 40.07m and Alanna Oakman (Ark Alexandra) finished 3rd, throwing 39.04.

Finlay Goodman put in a good battle in the Senior Boys’ 3000m to come away with silver, running 8.40.92. Tom Chaffin (St.Richards) had a great sprint finish in the Inter Boys 800m to finish 2nd in 1.59.94 for his first ever sub-two minute 800m.

Olivia Henham (St Richards) had a very close race in the 100m Junior Girls and came away with silver in 13.12sec.

Hastings has had a long history of strong female middle distance runners and that was no different this year with Kitty Morgan (Rye College) receiving a bronze medal in the Junior Girls 800m with a time of 2.29.55, and Mia Lennard (St.Richards) was not far behind in 5th with a time of 2.31.90.

In the Inter girls 800m, Rosie Ferguson (Rye College) came away with a bronze in a time of 2.21.85. Representing Hastings and Rother in the same event were Isla Horsman (Rye College) & Daisy Welch (Ark Alexandra) who finished 10th and 11th in times of 2.35.01 and 2.41.42.

Full results from Hastings and Rother: Katie Cole – Junior Girl – Long Jump 6th – 4.25m ; Jasper O’Sullivan – Junior Boy Shot – 9th – 9.23m; Oli Russell – Inter Boy – Shot – 4th – 10.07m. Dewi Edwards – Inter Boy – Javelin – 22.17m; Ava Morrissy – Junior Girl - Javelin 4th - 20.77m; Beth Wilson – Inter Girl – Pole Vault – 4th – 2.90m; Jessica Harmer – Inter Girl – Pole Vault 7th – 2.30m; Flo Tewkesbury – Junior Girl – 1500m– 8th 5m02s; Amelia Skelton – Junior Girls - 1500m – 12th 5m23s; Alice Goring – Junior Girl – 100m - 6th in heat – 14.90s; Caitlin Rivers – Inter Girls 100m -6th in heat – 14.49s; Marlvin Mlalazi – Junior Boys – 200m – 4th – 25.39s; Aiden Larkin – Junior Boys– 1500m – 8th – 4m52.97s; Caleb Buckley – Junior Boys – 1500m 11th 5m08.35s, Cobey Buckley – Junior Boys – 800m – 2m21.75s; Evelyn Moynihan – Senior Boys – 2000mSC – 4th – 6m59.02s.

A huge thank you went to PlaySport and JT Embroidery who provided the vests for athletes. There were lots of comments about how smart the athletes looked and how comfortable they were.

