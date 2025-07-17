Hastings Regatta 2025: A celebration of community, competition, and new beginnings

On Sunday 13 July, Hastings Rowing Club hosted another unforgettable regatta on our beloved beach. Huge thanks to the entire community—every cheer, food purchase, and helping hand contributed directly toward raising funds for our new boat!

Hastings event went ahead with a fantastic turnout and strong performances from our home crews.

Results highlights include:

Open Junior Pairs :

: John Webb & Roland Rebek (2nd place)

Tom Heskett & Danny Bassett

Women’s Novice Fours :

: Hannah Robbins, Irena Vysniauskaite, Hannah Price, Rachael Dyer, cox Colin Chatfield (6th in heat)

Victoria Clarke, Kim Webb, Charlotte Ashcroft, Claire Lucent, cox Captain Vicky Kidd (6th in heat)

Cammy Korkis, Morgan Rooney, Caitlin Wilson, Grace Bell, cox Petra Wilson (2nd in heat, 4th in final)

Women’s Junior Sculls : Cammy Korkis (2nd place)

: Cammy Korkis (2nd place) Open Novice Four : Alan Carter, Laurence Bell, Kenneth French, Brian Hempstead, cox Vicky Kidd (DNF due to technical difficulties)

: Alan Carter, Laurence Bell, Kenneth French, Brian Hempstead, cox Vicky Kidd (DNF due to technical difficulties) Women’s Junior Pair : Cammy Korkis & Kim Webb (3rd place)

: Cammy Korkis & Kim Webb (3rd place) Open Novice Sculls : Roland Rebek (3rd), Tom Heskett (5th), John Webb (7th)

: Roland Rebek (3rd), Tom Heskett (5th), John Webb (7th) Open Junior Sculls : Cammy Korkis (7th)

: Cammy Korkis (7th) Open Junior Four : Thomas Heskett, John Webb, Jack Relf, Roland Rebek, cox Holly Cavill (5th place)

: Thomas Heskett, John Webb, Jack Relf, Roland Rebek, cox Holly Cavill (5th place) 🥈Open Masters 50+ Fours: Tim Ash, Alan Bates, Dave Pattle, Paul Knight, Cox: Hannah Dixon 2nd place

A huge thank you to our incredible community:

Tesco and Community Champion Lisa , for generous donations

, for generous donations Custom Café and Caroline Sweby , for managing food logistics and supplies

, for managing food logistics and supplies Hastings Voluntary Lifeguards , providing vital safety and first aid

, providing vital safety and first aid Club President Paul Knight , for expertly organizing the course and prize-giving

, for expertly organizing the course and prize-giving Regatta Secretary Colin Chatfield and Captain Vicky Kidd for leadership and coordination

and for leadership and coordination Sound engineer Simon Veness , keeping the atmosphere lively

, keeping the atmosphere lively All the umpires and volunteers who made the day possible

And our fantastic food stall team, led by Roland Rebek and Eszter Garajszki, ensuring no one went hungry

Thanks to everyone’s support, we raised a significant amount toward our new racing boat, helping to secure the future of Hastings Rowing Club.

Looking ahead: We’re excited to build on this momentum at Deal Regatta on 19 July, with more races and more chances to celebrate our club and community spirit.

1 . Contributed John Webb & Roland Rebek 2nd place Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Prize giving on the promenade. Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Hastings team in colour Photo: Submitted

4 . Contributed Hastings RC fundraising food stall Photo: Submitted