Hastings Regatta returns for 2025 with rowing, food and family fun on the seafront

Held on Hastings Beach, this free event is part of the prestigious CARA rowing circuit and promises an action-packed day with thrilling coastal races, delicious local food, and entertainment for all ages.

Get ready for a splash of excitement on the East Sussex coast! The Hastings Regatta 2025 will bring together rowing clubs from across the region for a full day of competition and community spirit. Races will run throughout the day (weather permitting), showcasing one of the oldest and most thrilling seaside sports.

But the regatta isn’t just for rowing fans — there’ll be something for everyone, including: Live coastal rowing races featuring clubs from across the South Coast; Tasty food stalls and local vendors; Family-friendly activities along the beach; Music, atmosphere, and opportunities to learn about rowing

The event is completely free to attend, making it the perfect day out for families, sports fans, and visitors to Hastings.

Hastings Rowing Club is also inviting local businesses to sponsor races, providing valuable support for grassroots sport while gaining community exposure. Sponsorship packages are available — just scan the QR code on the poster or visit the club website for more information.

Date: Saturday, June 14

Location: Hastings Beach, East Sussex

Admission: Free for all

Photos from the 2023 Hastings Regatta have been shared on social media, showcasing the passion and energy of past events. Organisers hope 2025 will be even bigger and better — so come down and be part of the tradition!

Follow Hastings Rowing Club for updates: - www.hastingsrowingclub.com – @hastingsrowingclub on Instagram & Facebook

#HastingsRegatta2025 #EastSussexEvents #HastingsRowingClub #CARAEvent #FreeFamilyFun

1 . Contributed Boats lined up on Hastings Beach, ready for the first race of the day. 2023 Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Lining up for a women novice 4 race. 2023 Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Volunteers setting up the turning point early in the morning, ready for a day of racing. 2023 Photo: Submitted

4 . Contributed Trophies ready for the prize giving, 2023. Photo: Submitted