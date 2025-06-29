Hastings rowers shine at Southsea Regatta – a day of firsts, fortitude and fine performances

Our captain, Vicky Kidd, rallied the troops: “If you only do one regatta this year, make sure it’s Southsea.”—advice she backed up by meticulously organising entries and streamlining our day’s schedule.

Before racing began, there was a pivotal meeting over the status of our men’s novice four from Shoreham. That meeting confirmed a promotion to junior category after two wins—defining moment for Hastings RC!

Junior Woman’s Single Scull: Cammy Korkis propelled to a superb 1st place finish.

Other highlights: Masters 50+ Four: Tim Ash, Alan Bates, Dave Pattle, Paul Knight, coxed by Hannah Dixon, claimed a thrilling 2nd; Masters 40+ Four: Same quartet (cox Hannah Dixon) showed tenacity to finish 3rd; Junior Pair: John Webb & Roland Rebek posted 3rd in the heat and 4th in the final.; Men’s Novice Single: Roland Rebek delivered 2nd in heat, and 4th in the final; Women’s Novice Four: Cammy Korkis, Morgan Rooney, Kim Webb, Petra Wilson, coxed by Richard Vidler, finished a respectable 5th in heat.; Men’s Junior Four: Thomas Heskett, John Webb, Jack Relf, Roland Rebek, coxed by Richard Vidler, came 4th in heat and 6th in final.

Hannah Dixon was awarded “Cox of the Day” for her exceptional leadership across both masters crews.

Thanks went to captain Vicky Kidd for logistics and clearing junior entries and to Ray Bates & Alan Bates for towing boats to Southsea; to Alan Bates, on‑field photographer, for capturing standout moments, and a big shout out to Richard Vidler - who stepped in at the last minute to cox our novice women's and junior men’s crews plus coast‑side moral support.

Hats off to Southsea RC for organising a smooth, competitive event – Hastings RC is buzzing for what the rest of the season will bring.

