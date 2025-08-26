The day saw some spectacular results for Hastings crews: Open Junior Pair – John Webb & Roland Rebek secured their fifth win of the season, taking the championship title; Women’s Junior Scull – Cammy Korkis earned silver, moving another point closer to the championship; Open Masters 50+ Four – Tim Ash, Alan Bates, Dave Pattle & Paul Knight (Cox: Hannah Dixon) impressed with a strong second place; Open Masters 40+ Four – Tim Ash, Mark King, Dave Pattle & Paul Knight (Cox: Hannah Dixon) also claimed silver in their category; Open Junior Scull – Tom Heskett showed fantastic form with a determined second place finish; Open Junior Four – Thomas Heskett, John Webb, Danny Basenet & Roland Rebek (Cox: Holly Cavill) secured a bronze after a hard-fought race. Open Mixed Four – Vicky Kidd, Dave Pattle, John Webb & Kim Webb (Cox: Paul Knight) added another bronze to the tally. 6th Open Mixed Four – Alan Bates, Cammy Korkis, Mark King & Morgan Rooney (Cox: Richard Vidler). 7th Open Junior Scull – Roland Rebek. 7th Women’s Novice Four – Victoria Clarke, Kim Webb, Charlotte Ashcroft & Claire Lucent (Cox: Vicky Kidd).