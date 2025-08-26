The day saw some spectacular results for Hastings crews: Open Junior Pair – John Webb & Roland Rebek secured their fifth win of the season, taking the championship title; Women’s Junior Scull – Cammy Korkis earned silver, moving another point closer to the championship; Open Masters 50+ Four – Tim Ash, Alan Bates, Dave Pattle & Paul Knight (Cox: Hannah Dixon) impressed with a strong second place; Open Masters 40+ Four – Tim Ash, Mark King, Dave Pattle & Paul Knight (Cox: Hannah Dixon) also claimed silver in their category; Open Junior Scull – Tom Heskett showed fantastic form with a determined second place finish; Open Junior Four – Thomas Heskett, John Webb, Danny Basenet & Roland Rebek (Cox: Holly Cavill) secured a bronze after a hard-fought race. Open Mixed Four – Vicky Kidd, Dave Pattle, John Webb & Kim Webb (Cox: Paul Knight) added another bronze to the tally. 6th Open Mixed Four – Alan Bates, Cammy Korkis, Mark King & Morgan Rooney (Cox: Richard Vidler). 7th Open Junior Scull – Roland Rebek. 7th Women’s Novice Four – Victoria Clarke, Kim Webb, Charlotte Ashcroft & Claire Lucent (Cox: Vicky Kidd).
Club Captain Vicky Kidd praised the team’s efforts: “It was the perfect way to close the season. I’m proud of everyone’s commitment and teamwork across the summer.”
Although Hastings Rowing Club won’t be attending the national championship race in Plymouth on September 6, the team leaves the 2025 coastal season with pride and momentum heading into the winter training programme.