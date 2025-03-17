With perfect conditions – sunshine, smooth water, and an amazing atmosphere – it was the ideal way to start the racing calendar.

A huge thank you went to the Hastings Scout Group, who kindly lent them a minibus. With their own trailer and transport,they didn’t just get rowers to the event, they also helped support the community.

Race Results: Novice Men’s 4 – FIRST PLACE! 17:23 – Overtaking three boats on the way to victory. Coxed by Paul Hesket; Junior Women’s Sculler (Cammy) – SECOND PLACE! 23:17 – A fantastic effort, especially considering she just recovered from a bad cold; Junior Pair – SECOND PLACE! 15:44 – A rapid time, with an exciting boat overtake along the way; Novice Women’s 4 Crews:4th place – 16:25 (Cox: Petra Wilson), 10th place – 17:43 (Cox: Captain Vicky Kidd).

Every crew put in a huge effort, showing the determination and teamwork that defines Hastings Rowing Club.

A race day like this wouldn’t be possible without so many people behind the scenes. Special thanks to: Vicky Kidd, their amazing captain, for managing all the paperwork and organising our entries; Paul Hesket, for making sure our boats were loaded and transported safely; the coxes for guiding the crews on a chilly but sunny Sunday; Alan Bates & Ray Bates for capturing fantastic photos of the event; and everyone who came along to cheer us on!

This race was just the beginning of what promises to be an exciting season for Hastings Rowing Club. They are already looking ahead to the next competition.

1 . Contributed Group photo Adur Head Race HRC Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Man novice 4 Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Novice men's 1st place price giving Photo: Submitted