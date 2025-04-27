Hastings Rowing Club marks 100th Viking Shield Regatta

This landmark event marked a century of coastal rowing excellence, and they were thrilled to be a part of it.

From the start, the day was filled with intense competition, personal achievements, and unforgettable moments that showcased the strength, resilience, and camaraderie of our rowers. It was a truly special occasion for everyone involved, as we celebrated not only our team’s successes but also the rich history of this incredible regatta.

Key performances:

- Men’s Junior Pair: Johan and Ronald demonstrated incredible strategy and skill, securing 1st place in a dramatic race. After being in second place going into the turn, their flawless manoeuvre during the turn put them in first, and they held on to that lead despite strong competition.

– Men’s Novice Four: Tom, John, Jack, and Roland, coxed by Paul, faced a major setback when two of the seats came off during the turn. However, they quickly made a fix and powered through the second half, finishing 4th out of 7 boats. The crew’s resilience and quick thinking were key in securing their position.

– Men’s Novice Scull: Roland's determination shone through in a close battle for 1st place. He was in the lead going into the turn but became tangled with another boat. Despite this, Roland pushed hard in the final stretch, narrowly missing out on 1st place and finishing a strong 2nd.

– Men’s Junior Four: Tom, John, Jack, and Roland, coxed by Paul, decided to test their luck in the Junior category with a boat swap. Their adaptability and teamwork paid off, earning them a respectable 3rd place in a competitive field.

– Women’s Novice Four: Hanna, Kim, Rachel, and Clare, coxed by Colin, made their debut as a crew, finishing 8th out of 11. Their performance was impressive, especially considering it was their first race together. The team showed great promise, and the support from their cox, Colin, was invaluable.

Participating in this milestone regatta was an honour, and it connected us to the rich heritage of coastal rowing. We’d like to express our gratitude to Herne Bay Rowing Club for hosting such a memorable event and to our Captain for coordinating our involvement.

The club are beyond proud of all our rowers for their commitment, skill, and sportsmanship.

1 . Contributed Women’s Novice Four: Hanna, Kim, Rachel, and Clare, coxed by Colin Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Men’s Novice Four: Tom, John, Jack, and Roland, coxed by Paul Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed John and Roland with their prices. Photo: Submitted