Hastings Rowing Regatta 2025: a coastal celebration of rowing and community
Hosted by Hastings Rowing Club, this free, family-friendly event promises an unforgettable day of thrilling rowing races, seaside activities and community spirit.
Whether you're a rowing enthusiast or just looking for a fun day out with family and friends, this regatta is a must-visit.
Set against the stunning backdrop of Hastings beach, the Hastings Regatta 2025 is more than just a rowing competition – it's a celebration of community, sport, and coastal culture.
This year's event will feature:
- Exciting rowing races: Witness top crews from across the region battle it out on the water in a display of strength, skill, and teamwork.
- Food and drink stalls: Enjoy a variety of delicious treats and refreshing beverages to keep you fuelled throughout the day.
- Family-friendly entertainment: From activities for the kids to live entertainment, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.
- Breathtaking scenery: Take in the beautiful views of the coastline while soaking up the vibrant atmosphere.
Want to make an impact? Hastings Rowing Club is calling on local businesses and community members to help make this event even more special.
By becoming a race sponsor, you'll not only support the event but also gain valuable exposure for your brand. For sponsorship opportunities, scan the QR code on the event poster or visit the website for more information.
As this is an outdoor event, it is weather-dependent. Please check for updates closer to the date.
Admission is free, so take your friends and family along for a fantastic day by the sea. Together, let’s make the Hastings Regatta 2025 a truly unforgettable experience.