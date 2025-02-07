Hastings Rowing Regatta 2025: a coastal celebration of rowing and community

Mark your calendars for June 14, 2025, as Hastings beach in East Sussex transforms into the vibrant hub of the Hastings Regatta – CARA Event.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hosted by Hastings Rowing Club, this free, family-friendly event promises an unforgettable day of thrilling rowing races, seaside activities and community spirit.

Whether you're a rowing enthusiast or just looking for a fun day out with family and friends, this regatta is a must-visit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Set against the stunning backdrop of Hastings beach, the Hastings Regatta 2025 is more than just a rowing competition – it's a celebration of community, sport, and coastal culture.

Hastings Beach filled with boats from rowing clubs around the south coast.

This year's event will feature:

- Exciting rowing races: Witness top crews from across the region battle it out on the water in a display of strength, skill, and teamwork.

- Food and drink stalls: Enjoy a variety of delicious treats and refreshing beverages to keep you fuelled throughout the day.

- Family-friendly entertainment: From activities for the kids to live entertainment, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Start of a race.

- Breathtaking scenery: Take in the beautiful views of the coastline while soaking up the vibrant atmosphere.

Want to make an impact? Hastings Rowing Club is calling on local businesses and community members to help make this event even more special.

By becoming a race sponsor, you'll not only support the event but also gain valuable exposure for your brand. For sponsorship opportunities, scan the QR code on the event poster or visit the website for more information.

As this is an outdoor event, it is weather-dependent. Please check for updates closer to the date.

Admission is free, so take your friends and family along for a fantastic day by the sea. Together, let’s make the Hastings Regatta 2025 a truly unforgettable experience.