Hastings runner shines at South East Races

On Thursday the Sandown Cross Country took place, almost all of the HY Children took part in this event. The standard of runners at this event was fantastic and it shows the great performance of the children at HY.

In the year three girls Darcey Mayhew came 18th place, Livvie Curtis came 22nd place and Harper Salmons came 36th place. In the year 3 boys Albert Fitz Hugh came in 1st place, Rory Martin came in 4th, Samuel Stiles came 42nd place

Over in the year four girls, Emily Moore came in at 2nd place and Matilda Bottonley came in 39th place. In the year five girls Phoebe Sims came 3rd place and Eliza Cross came in 12th place.

Adam Clarke at Brighton 10K

In the Year five boys Michael Larkin came 1st place, Toby Bennet came 2nd, Oscar Giles put on a fantastic effort coming in 3rd place, Deimnate Bisk came 5th and Leo Martin came in at 30th place.

Moving into the year 6 girls race Demi Morton smashed the course in 1st place, Spencer Bennet came in at 2nd place, Ema Bisk came 7th place and Miley Wigmore came 8th place. Lastly in the year six boys Freddie Humbles came in 1st place and Cody Larkin came in at 4th position.

Meanwhile on Sunday the HY adults showed a great effort at the Brighton 10k, Adam Clarke completed the fast course in a time of 29:47 making him the winner of the race. Alfie Johnstone was over the line in 201st place with a time of 37:18 showing a fantastic 4 minute improvement on his personal best. Amy Dixon crossed the line in 203rd place with a time of 37:24. Susan Dunn came in at 1138th place with a time of 51:07 claiming 40th in her age category and a new personal best by 2 mins. This race attracted over 2000 runners with the conditions being perfect for a good time.

Meanwhile the Marden half marathon and 10k took place around the iconic Kent countryside; this is one of the flattest and fastest courses in the South East, the 10k attracting 280 runners and the half marathon having 287 runners. Nathan Bible completed the 10k course in 38:01 claiming 11th place and Aaron Bourner claimed 43rd place with a time of 45:23. In the half marathon Emily Sims took 69th place with a time of 1:38.45 meaning she was 1st in her age category and Sonnii Pine took 96th place with a time of 1:44.39 smashing her personal best by 4 minutes. Sonni Pine said ‘Both Emily and I hadn't raced a half since the Marden Half last year and didn't commit till yesterday. The weather was perfect only a slight wind, its a pretty flat course around lovely lanes of 2 laps a slightly longer first lap followed by the 10k lap. Having not tested myself on this distance for a year and overcoming injury I wasn't expecting a PB so a 4 minute one was a surprise really happy’.