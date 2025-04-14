Hastings Runners clock rapid marathons on both sides of the Channel

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hastings Runners enjoyed a number of personal triumphs last weekend – in events ranging from a 10k in Canterbury to a 50-miler over the South Downs, and locations as far apart as Ashford and Paris.

In the Paris Marathon on Sunday, Danny Firth was the club’s fastest male – competing the 26.2-mile route in 3hr 13min 7sec – while Rachael Inns was the fastest HR female in 4:15:15. Also taking part were Col Turner (3:53:54) and sisters Grace Sheppard and Alice Sheppard in 4:34:05 and 4:34:06 respectively.

The club’s quickest marathon time, however, was achieved a little closer to home – in the Kent Spring Marathon at Ashford – where Sam Davies produced an epic sprint finish to cross the line 3:12:35 to clinch joint third after two laps of an undulating course following the roads surrounding Ashford, Westwell and Charing.

Eleven of Davies’ club-mates were running the Half Marathon distance on the same course, so could cheer him home. The quickest of these was Lewis Parsons (in 1:27:41) with Sarah Bendle first HR woman home in an excellent 1:43:42.

Hastings Runners ahead of the Kent Spring Half Marathon at Ashford – together with Sam Davies (on right) who finished third in the full marathon

Well done, also, to Hannah Hayler (2:07:03), Leanne Spring (2:07:04), Nick Webb (2:16:53), Louise Faulkner (2:16:54), Michelle Fox (2:16:55), Katy Harrison (2:18:31), Mandy Ward (2:34:51), Sarah Heasman (2:38:47) and Chrissie Morgan (2:52:44).

Saturday saw three of the club’s ultra specialists – Jacqueline Mannering, Darren Kilby and Pete Heasman – tackle the epic South Downs Way 50 Miler. A formidable route that the trio completed, together, in 11 hours and 51 minutes.

Finally, moving rather faster over the much more amenable distance of the Canterbury Riverside 10k were Heidi Rossetter (56:15) and Andrew Fleming (61:13).

