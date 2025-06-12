Hastings Runners conquer the Firehills

It’s a tough 10km course which is not for the faint hearted as it includes over 500ft of elevation, but with it comes some beautiful views of the surrounding area.

Some 70 club members took part, including sweep marshall Scott Hilton, who ensured everyone finished safely.

The winner was Stephen Gates in a new record time of 39’47”, the first time anyone has done the course in under 40 minutes, beating the previous record set by Matt Edmunds in 2018.

In second place was Lewis Parsons (44’17”), followed in 3rd by Stuart Johnstone (45’17”) who took the Male Vets Trophy. He only qualified for that award the day before when he celebrated his 50th birthday.

In the women’s race Claire Thomas retained the trophy she won last year, finishing in 51’33” to cross the line in 11th place overall.

Second was Lindsey Jones (55’21”) and third Susannah Gates (57’19”). Susannah was just one of five runners who were doing their first Hastings Runners club race. The others were Henry Sheppard, Euan Power, Dave Timmins and Ashley Thomas.

The fourth woman to finish was Sue Hull (59’11”) which earned her the Female Vets Trophy for the third time in four years. Joanne Fellows was the winner of the Improvers Trophy, having knocked 8min 51sec off her time from 2024.

Other club members turned out to marshal, not only guiding the runners in the right direction but offering much needed support and encouragement, especially to long standing club member Henry Worthington who ran on the night with Susan Mann.

Hastings Runners welcome new members of all abilities aged 12 and over for fun, training and competitive running.

