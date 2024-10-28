Hastings Runners do the Beachy Head and Bedgebury double

Sometimes, one race in a location beginning with “B” is not enough. So last weekend Hastings Runners’ ultra specialist Jake Stewart did two.

On Saturday he completed the Beachy Head Ultra – running the Beachy Head 10k route, directly followed by the Bedgebury Marathon course to reach– placed 20th in a time of four hours 58 minutes and 11 seconds, and then the very next day ran the Bedgebury Half Marathon in 1:44:17.

Stewart may have ran furthest, but was not the only Hastings Runner to tackle two events in two days. As well as those opting for a double whammy, the weekend also brought a plethora of impressive placings for members clad in the club’s black and green – at both race meetings.

The Beachy Head Marathon weekend comprises four events. Jake was the club’s sole entrant in the Ultra, but 13 took on the Marathon, five did the 10k and another two the Half Marathon that closed the proceedings when staged on the Sunday.

Ashley Vora finished third in the Bedgebury Half Marathon.

Yolanda King was the third placed female in the Marathon, finishing in 3:54:38 – not far behind the club’s fastest male entrant Sam Davies, an MV40 placed 36th in 3:53:55. Recent weather made the course particularly muddy and sticky, even before the small matter of the challenging opening climb from the start on Duke’s Drive at the western end of Eastbourne seafront, up onto Beachy Head itself.

Second and third HR men were MV40s Stuart Johnstone (4:06:36) and George Marshall (4:14:15). Second and third HR women were FV55s Jacqueline Mannering (5:25:28) and Ruth Spiller (6:41:43). Behind the club’s Matthew Miller and Simon Linklater, Pete Heasman took over an hour off his time at last year’s race with a PB of 5:14:16.

In the 10k, MV50 Boris Atanasov was the first HR over the finish line in 51:48, and FV55 Allison Tanner the club’s fastest woman in 1:24:38. Then on Sunday, in the Half, Atanasov ran again – completing a fine weekend and the course in 1:59:51 ahead of Ben Sallows who finished in 2:08:25.

Meanwhile, on the trails at Bedgebury Pinetum, the club’s runners again faced the choice between Half Marathon and 10k options. Seventeen took the longer distance with Ashley Vora third overall in 1:24:37 and Steven Hoath fifth in 1:26:48. The aforementioned Jake Stewart’s time was the third best from the cub, with the fastest three women being Sarah Bendle (2:13:31), Nina Lambrou (2:13:32) and Sarah Stewart (2:16:15) – ensuring that Hastings Runners picked up the team awards for both men and women. Patrick Bermingham – who the day before had run the Beach Head 10k in 53:27 – finished in an impressive 1:56:42.

Hastings Runner Claire Thomas won the Bedgebury 10k women’s race.

Five HRs entered the Bedgebury 10k, the fastest of them being Claire Thomas who was also winner of the women’s race in 49:30. David Oldfield was the club’s fastest man in the race, finishing just 15 seconds over the hour mark.

Finally, we salute Rob Thomas who ran the Snowdonia Eryri Marathon in North Wales in four hours and 49 minutes.

Hastings Runners welcomes new members of all abilities aged 12 and over for fun, training and competitive running. Visit https://hastingsrunners.co.uk