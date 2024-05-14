Hastings Runners find cool ways to run in the heat

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hastings Runners proved itself as the busiest and most diverse running club in town once again last weekend with members of all paces taking part in five separate events – on the hottest day of the year so far

Five entered the latest Sussex Grand Prix race, the Horsham 10k, where Paul Lambert was fastest HR home in a blistering 40 minutes and 38 seconds. In his wake were Michael Norris (47:05), Andy Knight (51:40), Sarah Marzaioli (1:06:14) and Catherine Southgate (1:30:33).

The same 10k distance proved popular with four other club members at the Run Gatwick 10k – where Paul Wadham was the first HR home in 1:04:21, followed by Keith Goodsell (1:06:41), Sharon Wadham (1:10:19) and Scott Hilton (1:13:26) – and another group of four took on the Seaford 10k. Nicki Steed was first HR home in 49:08, followed by Peter Noakes (1:08:17), Heidi Rossetter (1:11:01) and Debra Van Aalst (1:13:44).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In addition, two further events proved what a broad church makes up Hastings Runners. In the town’s Alexandra Park, the club’s Mental Health Champions organised a Run Talk Walk morning – before a social get together in the café. Further north, at Bewl Water, Pete Heasman and Darren Kilby attended the reservoir’s running festival where a selection of distances were available: 10k, half-marathon, full marathon and 50k ultra.

Hastings runners Paul Lambert, Michael Norris, Sarah Marzaioli, Andy Knight and Catherine Southgate.

As Pete explained: “It’s the hottest day of the year so far – let’s go running round Bewl Reservoir! Darren got greedy and couldn’t resist the 50k! He just chomped through that with ease, twice round the reservoir AND a 10k on top (to make 50k). I went for the more modest marathon distance (twice round, no extra). We set off at different times but with some skilful synchronisation managed to finish our respective events within a few minutes of each other – it’s all in the planning!”