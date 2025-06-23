Hastings Runners scoop both team prizes at Robertsbridge

Hastings Runners enjoyed conspicuous success at the annual Robertsbridge Midsummer 10k race – picking up the team prizes for both men and women, awarded to the club with the fastest three final finished in each cohort.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The men’s team winners were Louis Dargan (who crossed the line second overall in a time of 38 minutes and 31 seconds), Sam Evans (fifth in 40:13) and Lewis Parsons (sixth in 40:23).

The women’s team winners were Claire Thomas (36th overall and the second female finisher in 47:50), Lindsey Jones (41st in 49:22 and first in her FV35 age category) and Sarah Stewart (45th and first Senior Female in 50:55).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Among the 51 HR runners completing the undulating two-lap course on Friday evening there were also age category wins for Kevin Blowers (fastest MV60 in 45:29), Robert White (MV65, 51:53), Michelle Fox (FV40, 57:28), Sue Hull (FV50, 54:56), Ruth Spiller (FV60, 57:35), Sue Alabaster (FV65, 1:05:30) and Yockie Richardson (FV75, 1:11:07).

Louis Dargan of Hastings Runners finished second overall at Robertsbridge.

On the Saturday, there were two more 10k races to be run. Four HRs opted for the Eastbourne where Cameron Clarke was the quickest among them, completing the course in 45:44. He was followed by Andy Knight (48.54), Jodie Harwood (51:19) and Heidi Rossetter (62:05).

Meanwhile, at the Hawkhurst 10k, Louis Dargan (37:45) and Lewis Parsons (40:44) proved that their Friday-night form was no flash in the pan, finishing third and ninth respectively.

In total, there were 12 HRs at Hawkhurst – with Simon Weatherley (51:37), Ben Kempner (51:32), Leigh Yates (58:51), Shaun Utting (59:29), Emily Loughman (1:04:56), Jessica Christodoulou (1:17:52), Ben Brett (1:17:53) and Can Hall (1:18:36) also running the 10k, while Adam Holland and Lucy Brett tackled the 5k event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Going a little further – from home to the start and en route to the finish – were Andy Lee and Sarah Marziaoli at the Giant’s Head Marathon around Sydling St Nicholas in Dorset. The long-distance specialists – both old enough to remember black-and-white television – ran (and, occasionally) walked the challenging course making over 844m (2,770 feet) of climbs in 7 hours, 45 minutes and 56 seconds!

Hastings Runners welcomes new members of all abilities aged 12 and over for fun, training and competitive running. Visit https://hastingsrunners.co.uk