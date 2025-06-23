Hastings Runners scoop both team prizes at Robertsbridge
The men’s team winners were Louis Dargan (who crossed the line second overall in a time of 38 minutes and 31 seconds), Sam Evans (fifth in 40:13) and Lewis Parsons (sixth in 40:23).
The women’s team winners were Claire Thomas (36th overall and the second female finisher in 47:50), Lindsey Jones (41st in 49:22 and first in her FV35 age category) and Sarah Stewart (45th and first Senior Female in 50:55).
Among the 51 HR runners completing the undulating two-lap course on Friday evening there were also age category wins for Kevin Blowers (fastest MV60 in 45:29), Robert White (MV65, 51:53), Michelle Fox (FV40, 57:28), Sue Hull (FV50, 54:56), Ruth Spiller (FV60, 57:35), Sue Alabaster (FV65, 1:05:30) and Yockie Richardson (FV75, 1:11:07).
On the Saturday, there were two more 10k races to be run. Four HRs opted for the Eastbourne where Cameron Clarke was the quickest among them, completing the course in 45:44. He was followed by Andy Knight (48.54), Jodie Harwood (51:19) and Heidi Rossetter (62:05).
Meanwhile, at the Hawkhurst 10k, Louis Dargan (37:45) and Lewis Parsons (40:44) proved that their Friday-night form was no flash in the pan, finishing third and ninth respectively.
In total, there were 12 HRs at Hawkhurst – with Simon Weatherley (51:37), Ben Kempner (51:32), Leigh Yates (58:51), Shaun Utting (59:29), Emily Loughman (1:04:56), Jessica Christodoulou (1:17:52), Ben Brett (1:17:53) and Can Hall (1:18:36) also running the 10k, while Adam Holland and Lucy Brett tackled the 5k event.
Going a little further – from home to the start and en route to the finish – were Andy Lee and Sarah Marziaoli at the Giant’s Head Marathon around Sydling St Nicholas in Dorset. The long-distance specialists – both old enough to remember black-and-white television – ran (and, occasionally) walked the challenging course making over 844m (2,770 feet) of climbs in 7 hours, 45 minutes and 56 seconds!
