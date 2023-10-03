Hastings Runners show talent and dedication in series of results

An extraordinary spread of talent and dedication within Hastings Runners has been revealed by a random series of results.

In less than a fortnight, 10 different races have seen HR members run and represent the club not only in the town and around Sussex and Kent – but as far away as London, Scotland, Germany, Crete and… the Sahara.

Furthest from home in that desert endurance event, the Ultra Mirage 50k, was Matt Edmonds placed 18th overall and first British finisher.

In the eastern Mediterranean, Terry and Irene Kitson along with Debra Van Aalst ran the Crete 10k. In Berlin, Sue Wilkinson was part of the field as Ethiopia's Tigst Assefa broke the women’s world Marathon record. And, in Scotland, the club’s septuagenarian marathon runner (and RNLI fundraiser) Sarah Marzaioli completed the Loch Ness Marathon.

Paul Lambert, Will Withecombe, Ashley Vora and Zoe Fairclough. Picture: Hastings Runners

Much closer to home, Hastings Runners provided four entrants for the Vitality 10k in London – Col Turner, Lucie Smitalova, Rachael Inns and Lindsey Jones all completing the capital landmarks course.

Normally the club is proud to provide the lion’s share of entrants to local races – and did so once again for the Hastings Seafront 10k. No fewer than 53 of the entrants wore the club’s black and green, making up around half of the field. In that event – in a remarkable display of sportsmanship – having run shoulder-to-shoulder and stride-for-stride the entire race distance, HR’s Will Withecombe and Michael Maxwell of Hastings AC agreed to cross the line together in ajoint-first time of 35 minutes and 33 seconds. Withecombe’s placing also saw Hastings Runners win the team award for the fastest four home – a quartet completed by third-placed Ashley Vora, Paul Lambert and first woman, Zoe Fairclough. There were also age category wins for Marie Appleton (FV45), Trevor Briggs (MV50) and Andy Knight (MV60).

Further from home – though admittedly a LOT closer than the deserts of North Africa – HR was also represented in the Bedgbury Forest Runner 10k (by Claire Thomas – first woman and second overall, Caz Hall) and in the 5k event by winner Will Withecombe and Marie Crawford. At Eastbourne’s Tempo 10k entrants included Chris Brandt and Andy (first MV60); Mark Storey and Gilda Silva tackled the Rhino Run 5k at Port Lympne; Dave Turner, Chris Brandt, Amy Rodway and Jessica Cull all completed the Tonbridge Half Marathon; and last but not least Chris and Sarah Weeks completed the Four Castles Challenge in Kent (running between Sandown, Deal, Walmer and Dover castles).