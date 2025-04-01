Hastings Runners survive an orbit of Bath – and a dash among wild animals

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hastings Runners went to extremes at the weekend. The hardiest undertook the Bath 50k Ultra Challenge at a sensible pace while those with a taste for the exotic went to Howletts Wild Animal Park and ran faster – often a good plan in the company of apex predators.

Those doing the Bath Ultra, though, were probably facing the toughest survival challenge.

The 50k course over and anti-clockwise loop starting and finishing at the town’s racecourse, cheerfully promised to follow “sections of the popular ‘Bath Circuit’ – with a lunch stop at Coombe Down, before re-joining the River Avon Trail” but more importantly expected runners to conquer both the distance (31 miles in old money) and the elevation – 930 metres (over 3,000 feet).

Four hardcore veteran HRs were up to it: Kelly DeRosa, who crossed the finish line in seven hours 45 minutes, Luc Bellerose (7hrs 54), Stephanie Kemp (8hrs 12) and Helen Munday, 8.33.

Hastings Runners (and a woolly mammoth) at the Howletts 5k

Meanwhile, at Howletts, the Rhino Easter 5k – run to support The Aspinall Foundation’s conservation work in the rewilding of three black Rhinos in Tanzania – saw the entrants watched (and is some cases screamed at) by more than 45 species of rare and endangered animals including tigers, lions, gorillas and – yes – rhinos.

The course is twisty and far from flat, so Steven Hoath ran superbly to complete the 5k in 19 minutes 50 seconds and claim third place overall.

Also recording a fine time was Andy Knight, winner of his MV60 age category in 23:48. Well done, too, to Joanna Hatton (33:58), Katy Harrison (34:08), Sarah Heasman (34:12), Chrissie Morgan (36:30) and Catherine Southgate (40:24).

Spare a thought, finally, for Malcolm Smith who the week before ran the Chichester Harbour Trail Half Marathon in 1 hour 57 minutes, finishing 91st out of 306 – but found his achievement rather overshadowed by the cancellation of the Hastings Half Marathon.

Hastings Runners welcome new members of all abilities aged 12 and over for fun, training and competitive running. Visit https://hastingsrunners.co.uk