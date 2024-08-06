Hastings Runners tackle all distances great and small

Hastings Runners dispatched members to all corners of the county – and beyond – last week in a series of unconnected ventures that proved the huge variety of talents and interests that are supported and encouraged by the club.

At one end of the spectrum, silver-haired veterans Sarah Marzaioli and Andy Lee undertook the LDWA Sussex Loops – a trio of run/walks from Forest Row that each required navigating to checkpoints, adding up to a total of 31 miles across beautiful countryside.

Marzaioli reflected afterwards: “Did we get lost? Of course, all part of the fun! We indulged in a lot of, as Andy put it, ‘navigational creativity’ – but we certainly completed at least 31 miles! Did we have a good time? Most definitely! Would we do it again? We would!”

Going around five miles shorter, Pete Heasman and Darren Kilby ran the Vanguard Way Marathon from Croydon to Westerham and back crossing the M25.

Hastings Runners sent a sizeable entry to the second Rye Summer Series 10k.

At the opposite end on the distance scale was Steve Stanley – who by chance was the only runner in a green-and-black HR vest at the latest Sussex Masters track event in Eastbourne. He turned up expecting to run 1500m – but ended up entering the MV60 100m, too!

Not being a sprinter he did it only for the chance to earn the club a point or two and thought of this as he looked nervously down at his road shoes while his fellow competitors on the start line placed their track spikes into the starting blocks.

“I’ve never used a starting block and there didn’t seem much point in trying them out here. So at the word ‘Go!’ I set off without much hope. Then, halfway down the straight, I realised we were all pretty much level, so I dug in a little harder… and won! It wasn’t fast – 15.5 seconds – and I suspect a few specialists were absent, but it was my first ever victory so I’ll take it!”

To make his evening complete, Stanley also came first in the MV69 1500m, too, amassing an impressive 15 points in his two events.

Hastings Runners’ MV60 track winner Steve Stanley.

Somewhere between those extreme is the 10k distance – 6.2 miles in old money – and 14 Hastings Runners took part in the second 10k of the Rye Summer Series, on a course between the sea and nature reserve on a glorious evening, just before sunset. Steven Hoath was once again the club’s fastest finishers – in 37 minutes and 24 seconds, followed by Dave Turner (39’50) and Lewis Parsons with a new PB of 40:10.

The club’s first woman and third overall was Zoe Habgood (42:26) – not far behind George Marshall (41:58) – followed by Nicki Steed (48:28) and Rachael Inns (54:33).

Chris Brandt (42:55) came first in the MV60 category and Matt Button’s 46:00 was another PB.

There were good runs, too, for Michael Norris, Adam Weller, Andy Knight, Ellie Miller, Jo Fellows – who turned up thinking she was going to do a 5k!

Hastings Runners welcomes new members of all abilities aged 12 and over for fun, training and competitive running. Visit https://hastingsrunners.co.uk