Hastings Runners tackle Heathfield 10k - plus Devon and South Downs challenges

First across the line for HR was new club member Louis Dargan, who continued his fine form by finishing in 13th in a time of 38.11. He was followed by Sam Evans in 39’44”, and George Marshall in 41.05.

There were some impressive performances on a hot morning from some of the club’s stalwarts, with Martin Noakes second MV60 in 43.51 and Andy Lee third MV65 in 47.26.

In the women’s race there was a battle to the line with Xiulan Han (FV65) just pipping Jo French (FV60), although they shared the same chip time 57.14, and both finished second in their age categories. Alison Gray was the third Hastings Runner just sneaking home inside an hour in 59.59.

Sarah Marzaioli was the club’s only age category winner on the day, finishing first in the FV75 category in 65.49.

Elsewhere, Pete Heasman mastered another challenge in Devon, taking on Race The Tide, a 29-mile race which saw him take on country lanes, footpaths, mud, beaches, sand, coastal cliff climbs and sea by crossing the River Erme Estuary when it was shin deep. An hour later and it would have been impassable but he went on to complete the course in 7 hours and 1 minute.

Meanwhile Joe Cruttenden ran the Centurion South Downs Way 100, a 100-mile route which started in Winchester at 5.30am on Saturday, concluding the course on the track at Eastbourne, with his family waiting for him, at 3.15am on Sunday.

Hastings Runners welcome new members of all abilities aged 12 and over for fun, training and competitive running.

