Hastings & St Leonards Sailing Club's Famous Five compete in Rum Race

Sailors gathered at Hastings & St Leonards Sailing Club for the first racing of the 2025 season.

The sun was shining and the sea looked inviting but winds were gusty cold north easterlies, force four to five, and stronger once out of the lee of Marine Court. In the end only five sailors in four boats launched to compete in the club’s Rum Race competition.

Mat Windley (Laser Radial) had the best start and almost completed a lap before Hugh Ashford (Laser Radial) caught him at the leeward mark and took the lead.

Matt Wiseman and Dan Northcott in a Dart 16 were gaining quickly as well and passed Ashford to take the lead during the next lap. Also competing was Eric Petersen in a Laser 4.7.

Dart 16 (Wiseman & Northcott) cutting a dash at full speed

The smaller sail made the wind strength more manageable and its handicap was favourable. However, a capsize in a gust left Petersen out of contention.

Line honours went to the Dart 16 but on handicap Ashford was first, Wiseman & Northcott second and Windley third.

Wiseman & Northcott had the best start in the second race. Ashford chased hard and kept within striking distance to take first place on handicap, and with it the Rum Race trophy for two first places.

Wiseman & Northcott were second overall, Mat Windley third and Petersen fourth. Credit to all five who had the courage to sail, while others watched from the shore, hoping for more benign conditions next week.

Rum Race fleet wit powerboat support.

For those who sailed, conditions had been full-on, but each sailor had completed the course and earned their tot of rum in the clubhouse.

The club look forward to a full season of sailing which continues this Sunday with the start of the Spring Series.