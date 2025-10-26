Hastings students take gold at club championships in Kent

Forty students from the Hastings branch of Canton Martial Arts made the trip down to Ashford for the ultimate test of their technique, focus and grit.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With more than 150 competitors from across East Sussex and Kent in over 50 different divisions, the Hastings Dojo earned trophies in 39 of them.

Luca Hale-Stretton, the Senior Instructor for the area, had this to say: “I am super chuffed with everyone, this was the best performance I have seen for the team so far and I cannot wait to see what 2026 will bring for them all.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With so many competitors and so many family and friends there supporting from the crowd, the Canton Martial Arts family really showed out this weekend.

The kids tournament team with their winnings

Richard Canton, the club owner and event organiser said: “A phenomenal event, everyone showed great commitment, skill and sportsmanship. The team we had running it were excellent also with good judging and refereeing all around along with a special guest judge as well. Thank you all for your support and continued dedication.”

Special mention to the following members, who took gold in their division: Viktoria Novakova, Ella Langton, Grace Warren, Ted Hirst, Ryan Webster (2 golds), James McIlroy (2 golds), Luca Hale-Stretton (2 golds), Sienna Ribaudo-Ayers, Ted Hodges, Josh Webster, Roberto Massessi.

If you are interested in getting involved please contact Luca Hale-Stretton on 07555 609186 or by emailing [email protected]