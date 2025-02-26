The over-70s mixed singles saw five competitors in a 'round robin' group with Bob Low and Sheila King emerging the most successful to go through to the staged final.

Sheila took the first leg 11-8 with some good push and smash combinations but Bob bounced back to take the next two legs to 4 and 9. Set 4 was anybody's before Sheila edged it.

The final set looked as if it was all going Sheila's way but Bob conjured up all his guile and experience to claw his way back and he ran out an 11-7 winner .

Just three players contested the over 60s event with Trevor Darby unlucky not to make the final two after taking Roy Funnell to 5 sets and John Ellis to 4.

In the final Roy came out 'all guns blazing' against John, going 2-0 up before John got one back. Set 4 saw Roy determined not to let it get away, smashing his way to a great 11-8 victory and a record 4th over 60s title.

Eight pairs battled for the doubles with the number one (Paul Barry and Dave Butler) and number two seeds (Simon Phillipzs and James Gorridge ) reaching the final. This one went with the favourites Dave and Paul as they put on an impeccable show of great control and ferocious attack, though Simon and James played some fabulous combinations of their own.

The over 50s featured two great exponents of the attacking game, Martin Kellaway and Simon Phillpizs. Simon had the upper hand giving a faultless display in thoroughbred fashion he didn't allow his opponent to get a real foothold in the game - only dropping one set to 9.

Six players were after the overs 40s title with James Gorridge facing Paul Barry (current champion) in one semi while Dave Butler (former champion) and Nathan Darby got through to the other.

James put in a magnificent performance but Paul dug deep to take the match 11-9. In the other semi, Dave blasted in wave after wave of huge shots but victory went to Nathan who put in a great display to run out an 11-9 winner.

The final opened up at the familiar fast pace we expect from these two. Paul edged the first 12-10 but fortunes favoured Nathan to 9 and deuce 10 in the 2nd and 3rd sets. The 4th set also arrived at deuce with Paul getting over the line 15-13.

In the decider, Nathan appeared to to be in the ascendency with a buffer of about 3 or 4 points but Paul clawed it back to 8-8 . Eventually the set just swung Paul's way 11-9 and he took the 40s title yet again.

The day finished with tournament organiser Mike Funnell thanking Trevor Towner for setting the tables up and preparing the hall and also gave his appreciation to Paul Barry for helping him out so well on the day.

Mike was given a round of applause for making it all happen before he also thanked all the players and spectators. Trophies were then presented to the winners and runners up.

