Hastings water polo team make the semi-finals in the Netherlands

A seven-man Hastings Seagulls water polo squad including first timer Loukas Philippidis – son of team veteran Alexis Philipidis – embarked on the annual trip to Hastings’ twin town in the Netherlands, Dordrecht.

With an early morning start spirits were high as the players came together at the Eurotunnel. After the six-hour journey the team were relieved to be out of the car and catching up with old friends from the exchange which dates back to 1947.

This year celebrated the 25th anniversary of the formation of twin town club (MNC) which was a strong amalgamation of two former clubs Merwede and Nautilus. To help celebrate this anniversary Hastings gifted a beautiful water polo-inspired engraved glass trophy which was presented by Tim Pearce during the award ceremony.

The tournament started at 2pm on the Saturday and the team turned up bright-eyed and bushy-tailed. Jumping into the icy outdoor pool was a sobering experience and the first match was soon under way.

Due to the thin squad of Hastings players they had to borrow some players from other teams. Despite a very competitive and well fought game Hastings lost 8-4 to the team who would go on to come second.

Their second game saw a much more positive result when they won convincingly 9-0. This momentum carried them nicely into their third game, which ended 7-2 to our Dutch counterparts.

Despite the two losses Hastings progressed to the semi-final, however, fatigue was kicking in and they were unable to borrow any more players so they were facing a strong opposition with no subs.

After a tiring first half they were down 5-2 and injuries had crept in which forced a tactical change in position. Goalkeeper Moon switched with centre back, Izzard, to allow for a fresh set of lungs and shoulders on the pitch.

The change proved pivotal as it allowed for Hastings to recover and hold the opposition to a 7-7 draw with Moon scoring one of the much-needed goals and Izzard making a crucial save.

Hastings Seagulls Water Polo section represented the club proudly throughout the exchange and are looking forward to welcoming the Dutch team over for another tournament on October 11.