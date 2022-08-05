Hastings youngsters clock up personal bests - HY Runners in fast-finishing form

Despite it being a hot and windy day athletes gained lots of peronal bests and top three places.

The day started with hurdles and both Lily Clements and Olivia Henman won their races despite this being their debut in this event.

Both Lilly and Olivia went on to win their 75m and 150m respectively with personal bests in both races.

Hastings AC juniors at Worthing

Dewi Edwards, the club’s under-11 javelin star, achieved a PB despite the winds of 15.30 and another PB for Olivia in long jump and Lily in high jump.

Lucienne Simkiss-Day was another under-11 success story in winning the 800m with a PB and high jump with an even bigger PB of 1.42m.

Amy Hunneman deserves a special mention – after completing 1200m, she raced 2nd in the relay and the girls’ team came in first.

Nate Cahill, an under-15, once again won his 800m by a substantial lead.

HY Runners at the Oliver Curd race

YDL team manager Dave Hunneman said: "I've seen some great effort from all the juniors through this league, and this match ended with some fantastic PBs.

"The team spirit has been the best I've seen for many years helped by parents who helped officiate and look after the team.

"We all had a fun and enjoyable time and have that bit more experience gained to take to next year. Well done.”

In Uckfield, Harlands Rugby Club hosted the first Harlands Fun Run – offering three distances to choose from so everyone could get involved.

Cobey Buckley took part in a 1k children’s race and came first in his race which he was thrilled about.

Meanwhile, this has been a season the like of which hasn't been seen in years at Hastings Athletic Club.

There has been a huge wave of club records being smashed across all age groups and events, some that have stood for as long as 40 years.

HY RUNNERS

HY Runners’ adults and kids were in fine form again on the track, trails and roads.

The kids shone at a league fixture in Brighton. Liam Checksfield, Fallyn Childs, Jessica Harmer and Sophia Collins represented the club across a number of events.

Results: 100m: Liam Checksfield 13.9, Fallyn Childs 15.2, Jessica Harmer 17.2. 800m: Liam Checksfield 2:37.5, Sophia Collins 2:49.6. Long jump: Jessica Harmer 3.38m, Sophia Collins 3.35m and Discus: Fallyn Childs 15.79m.

The adults were at the Oliver Curd 10k. HY ladies Jenna French and Ivy Buckland took 1st and 2nd in the female category in 43:35 and 45:32, with Jenna 3rd overall. Stewart Ide was first HY man in 47:03 with David Clarke, 52:15 and John Waterhouse, 52:16 earning club bests in MV55 and MV50 categories.

Three of HY’s youngsters represented Sussex at the inter counties match in Kingston. Isabella Buchanan’s blistering 4:59 was another PB and club U13f record as she won her 1500m race. Antalia Cole ran 2:51.74 in the 800m and Megan Hopkins-Parry threw 16.49m in the discus.