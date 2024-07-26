Hastings youngsters dart to quick times in Dartford … Le Fay proud of GB display in Slovakia

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A match in Dartford was HY AC’s final Youth Development League meeting of the season.

They had great representation, particularly from the girls.

The U13 girls started the match in the 70m hurdles with Brianna Ripley finishing in 14.85sec and Elsie Harmer 19.08, taking on this event for the first time.

In the high jump Francesca Tarrant jumped 1.10m and in the long jump Jessica Wilson 3.63m and Tera Buckland 3.21m – both recording PBs.

HY AC juniors at Dartford | Picture: submitted

On the track Jessica with 22.70sec and Brianna 22.02 ran the 150m, while in the 800m Mia Lennard had a PB of 2:32.20, Amelia Skelton 2:37.97 and Francesca 2:47.06.

Jessica took on the 1200m in 4:38.70 and the 75m sprint was taken on by Mia in 10.86, Izabella Fitz-Hugh 12.30 and Brianna 11.08.

In the throws Izabella 4.30m and Elsie 3.75m competed in the shot put and the javelin was taken on by Tera and Elsie with throws of 7.28m and 11.26m.

The 4x100m relay saw Francesca, Jessica, Izabella and Mia finish in 61.16.

Rae Le Fay in Slovakia

For the U13 boys, Henry Sully competed in the shot put, throwing 2.86m, and the 1200m where he finished in 4:02.02, securing a six-second PB.

Tommy Mills had new PBs in both the 150m, 24.35, and the 800m with 2:40.32 and he secured 3.41m in the long jump. Noah Mayhew competed in the javelin with 19.02m, a PB, and did 4:06.73 in the 1200m.

The U15 team featured Zion Okojie and Aiden Larkin who both competed in the 1500m in 4:50.39 and 4:51.86 respectively and in the long jump – Aiden jumped 3.44m with Zion 3.29m.

For the U15 girls’ team Flo Tewkesbury with 3.66m and Megan Hopkins-Parry 3.64m competed in the long jump; in the pole vault Beth Wilson jumped a new PB of 2.40m to win.

Competing in the Hammer were Antalia Cole 13.93m and Megan 15.89m, in the discus Daisy Welch and Olivia Collins 11.47m and in the javelin Ava Morrissy and Olivia threw 15.63m and 16.50m respectively.

The 75m hurdles was taken on by Ava with a PB in 17.64sed and Kitty Morgan ran 20sec. Megan 2:24.19, Daisy 2:33.28, Olivia 2:38.02 and Ava 2:46.85 took on the 800m, with Flo 5.02 (PB) and Kitty 5.21 in the 1500m.

Flo was a close second in the A stream securing a two-second PB with Kitty first in the B stream. Beth competed in the 100m sprint in 13.50sec and in the 200m she ran 29.98, along with Sophie Smith who finished in 29.01.

Antalia, 43.20, and Sophie, 47.15, were in the 300m and were joined by Megan and Olivia to complete the 4x100m relay team whose 55.97 was a new club U15 girls’ record.

In the 4x300m, Daisy, Kitty, Flo and Beth crossed in 3:28.8.

Representing HY at the Woodchurch 5 and 10 mile races were six club members.

They were Theo, Demi and Ayda plus dad Leon Morton, plus Jonathan Hatch, Emily Sims and Susannah Gates, who all fared well at the event.

HASTINGS AC

Rae Le Fay is back home after a week in Slovakia with the GB athletics team at the U18 European Championships.

The Hastings AC starlet was competing in the 2000m steeplechase although her hopes were hit by injury.

Le Fay was battling with an injury in the weeks before the event, and had been diligently focusing on strength and conditioning, cross training and rehab.

Having not run or jumped once for a few weeks running up to the Euros, stepping out on to the track for the first time made for a nerve-wrecking start.

But she made the final by coming sixth in her heat in which she was surrounded by unexpected outcomes and falls, beating a German athlete who was tipped for a medal who didn’t even make the final.

Le Fay produced a very impressive sprint finish. Some 38 highly qualified athletes went into the heats and only 14 made the final.

Despite overcoming the injury she was diagnosed with a chest infection by the team doctor just before the heats, which developed at a fast rate over the next two days, and whether she should run in the final was a difficult decision.

But she got herself on to the line and despite struggling to breathe and being in lots of pain she made it to the finish.

The 17-year-old athlete was more than 30 seconds off her PB, which was indicative of her condition and by no means a reflection of her talent or ability.

She still retains the UK No1 ranking by three seconds and says she had an ‘incredible experience’ despite the setbacks.

Team GB coordinator Ethan Walker said: “The most important thing is that everyone has a smile on their faces – a group of athletes first meeting in person at the airport have now forged lifelong friendships."

Le Fay gets to enjoy lifelong honorary HAC club membership thanks to running internationally.