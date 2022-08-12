Hayward Heath Harrier Greg is reaching new running summits

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Greg Hilton in the Alps

He took part in the Eiger 35k race – a mountain ultra trail race in the Swiss Alps which is part of the UTMB World Series. Hilton finished in 58th place out of a field of 213 runners in a time of 7hr 12min 56.6sec.

The Southern Athletics League match at Crawley’s K2 stadium saw Haywards Heath Harriers combine with Lewes AC for track and field events. There were lots of great results by the Harriers – notably Kleri Tantele, new to the club, who took part in four throwing events and obtained PBs at each event.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Young Jonathan Beckett also ran his first track 5,000m and finished in a superb third place in under 17 minutes. He went on to run in the steeplechase and finished second.

Kleri Tantele at the K2

Harry Goatcher, competing for the first time for the Harriers, competed in the long jump. There was good team support from Lucie Venables and Helen Diack who both completed in multi-events.

Results: Mark McLoughlin: 6th 800m ‘A’ string 2 mins 33.2 secs; Tim Popkin: 4th 800m ‘B’ string 2 min 42.3 secs; n/s 1500m 5 mins 46.3 secs; n/s 2000m s/c 9 mins 57.7 secs; Sam Fernley: 1st 1500m ‘B’ string 4 mins 25.0 secs; Jonathan Beckett: 3rd 5000m ‘A’ string 16 mins 59.3 secs (pb); 2nd 2000m s/c ‘A’ string 9 mins 14.5 secs; Russ Mullen: 1st 5000m ‘B’ string 17 mins 13.7 secs; Lucie Venables: 2nd 100mH ‘A’ string 21.3 secs; 2nd 400mH ‘A’ string 89.5 secs; 3rd Long Jump ‘A’ string 4.03m; 4th Triple Jump ‘A’ string 8.61m; 2nd Javelin ‘B’ string 14.71m; Tim Hicks: 2nd 2000m s/c ‘B’ string 9 mins 17.0 secs; Helen Diack: 5th High Jump ‘A’ string 1.10m; 1st Triple Jump ‘B string 7.93m; Harry Goatcher: 3rd Long jump ‘A’ string 5.59m (pb); Kleri Tantele: 5th Shot Putt ‘A’ string 6.01m (pb); 4th Discus ‘A’ string 17.32m (pb); 1st Hammer ‘A’ string 13.02m; 2nd Javelin ‘A’ string 26.22m (pb).

Elsewhere, Sam Fernley ran at the Worthing track night in the 1500m and finished 13th with a PB of 4.24.54. Arun Khursheed finished 17th in 4.36.30. Oliver Farr ran his 82nd marathon – the Thames Meander Marathon. He finished in 4.47.

The Run Series held a 10k trails run at Gatton Park, just under the North Downs, their second of the year. Both 10ks were run by two Haywards Heath Harriers, Oliver Farr and Michael Parish, who have also run at the Run Reigate Half Marathon and Run Gatwick. Oli had a great run, crossing the finish line 27th at 52:01, followed by Michael who was 106th at 1:04:26 sixth in his age category.

MSTC's Doug MacTaggart

Parkrun round-up

Many of the Harriers have been travelling around Britain as parkrun tourists.

Clair parkrun: 1st Harvey Alcock 18:11; 5th David Adams 20:11; 10th James Bennett 21:21; 14th Dave Warren 22:03; 15th Sam Atkin 22:13; 21st Katie Reed 23:35; 25th Annabel Axford 24:28; 71st Rohan Barnes 29:12; 74th Andy Henry 29:27. York parkrun: 30th Pete Francis 20:03. Horsham parkrun: 39th Dominic Roberjot 21:46; 165th Lynne Roberjot 26:07. Hoblingwell parkrun: 19th Carl Bicknell 26:30. Tilgate parkrun: 3rd Daniel Moll-Morgan 18:08; 264th Michael parish 32:23; 272nd Caroline Gumm 32:53. East Grinstead parkrun: 7th Simon Robinson 22:41. Reigate Priory parkrun: 48th Jason Robinson 23:35; 153rd Shelagh Robinson 28:46. Glossop parkrun: 5th Julian Boyer 19:50. Tooting Common parkrun: 254th Michael Essex 27:16. East Brighton parkrun: 82nd Emma Pryor 30:03; 86th Steven Heath 30:56. Uckfield parkrun: 25th Abigail Redd 24:00; 26th James Smyth 24:23; 86th Julie Essex 33:30. Ifield Mill Pond parkrun: 4th Arun Khursheed 20:27. Chalkwell Beach parkrun: 13th Barry Tullett 19:40; 184th Linda Tullett 32:10. Edgbaston Reservoir parkrun: 20th Sam Fernley 18:39.

Mid Sussex Triathlon Club members have been busy racking up some fine finishes and times.

The ever-enthusiastic Doug MacTaggart took on the North Downs Way 100.

This is a tough race over a distance of 103 miles with 10,000ft of climb from Farnham in Surrey to Ashford in Kent along the North Downs Way.

Doug was delighted to finish this outstanding Centurion Running trail run event in 28hr 47min 47sec.

Doug said: "I've finally completed my “lifetime slam” of the four hundreds, a goal I set myself six years ago.

"I also decided to try to finish it off this year with a “Downs slam”, and managed to complete all four Downs events as well as a bonus.

"Right now I’m not sure I’m up for another 100, but will certainly be back at a 50 or two."

In the Bewl Water Standard Triathlon on Sunday, Paul Newsome continued his run of excellent form.

He placed second overall and first in the M35-39 age group in 2.09.29.

Sarah Summerskill also had an excellent result ,placing as fifth woman in the Sprint Triathlon and second in her L30-34 age category.

It’s also been a busy few weeks for Haywards Heath Harriers.

In a Southern Athletics League match at Crawley’s K2 centre. the Harriers teamed up with Lewes Athletics Club for a range of track and field events and there were some great results by the Harriers.

Read more about that – and the Harrier who has been in action in the Swiss Alps – in our round-up on page 55.