The first round of racing each year is traditionally dry because the winter rains have not arrived and the leaves have not fallen.

But the course was still as testing as ever because of the hilly undulations in the latter part of all the races.

There was a rather depleted junior entry from Haywards Heath Harriers.

Haywards Heath Harriers at the cross country fixture at Goodwood

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the under-11s, Marcus Selby ran well in his first race for the Harriers, with Rohan Barnes not too far behind.

Adam Beckett had a good run in the under-15 boys’ race; while brother Jonathan had a solid performance in the under-17 men’s race.

Both the women and men managed to put out many runners which puts them in good stead for the next league race at Ardingly Showground on Saturday, November 12.

Individually, James Skinner had a super run in the senior men’s race with an overall eighth position and first place in the over-50s age group.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Burgess Hill Runners at the Worthing race

James was backed up by Jamie Topping, Russ Mullen, Matt King, Oliver Fyfe and Michael Burke making up the scoring six in the men’s A team.

In the senior women’s race, Siobhan Amer led the pack home in 42nd place, supported by Sam Ridley and Lindsey Blain.

Results: U11 boys: 22nd Marcus Selby 8:44; 29th Rohan Barnes 9:15. U15 boys: 52nd Adam Beckett 18:21. U17 men: 16th Jonathan Beckett 1:31. Senior women: 42nd Siobhan Amer 21:42; 53rd Sam Ridley 22:23; 56th Lindsey Blain 2:44; 82nd Kath Buckeridge 25:11; 88th Jacqueline Barnes 26:25; 91st Sarah Hamilton 26:42; 93rd Caroline Mackey-Khursheed 27:46; 102nd Emma Pryor 28:56; 108th Caroline Gumm 30:39; 109th Katherine Woolhouse 30:55. Senior men: 8th James Skinner 27:00; 25th Jamie Topping 28:13; 40th Russ Mullen 29:47; 47th Matt King 30:30; 48th Oliver Fyfe 30:35; 52nd Michael Burke 30:59; 61st Marcus Kimmins 31:43; 74th Paul Cousins 32:45; 80th Greg Hilton 33:31; 88th Julian Boyer 34:58; 91st Tim Hicks 35:30; 106th Chris Faulkner 36:48; 118th Phil Scott 39:04; 128th Carl Bicknell 41:25.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harvey Alcock ran a scintillating race at the Royal Parks Half Marathon.

He finished in 1hr 16mins – which was a personal best by 19 minutes – having been coached by Harrier Andy Hind.

Also running the Royal Parks Half was Matt Howells, who finished in a PB of 1:38.

The Harriers hosted the West Sussex Fun Run League cross country race at Walstead, near Lindfield, named the Great Walstead 5.

Advertisement Hide Ad

With many Harriers organising or officiating, there were few entries from the Harriers. But the event was successful.

Harriers results: 30th Simon Robinson 39:39; 61st Bob Adams 43:06; 108th Richard Jobling 48:44; 122nd Shelagh Robinson 50:34.

In the Worthing 10k, Jonathan Beckett finished second in the U17 championships and broke the Harriers’ U17 club record.

Results: Ben Gibson 35:27, Jonathan Beckett 35:33 (2nd U17 Sussex Champs), Russ Mullen 36:44, Matt Cook 36:58, Emily Hague 43:34; Lindsey Blain 44.52 (2nd in women’s V50 cat).

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the London Marathon, James Moffat recorded a new PB of 2.59.37.

Other results: Matt King 3:04.25; Sam Ridley 3:25.22; Tim Miller 3:48.25.

Michael Burke ran in the Berlin Marathon and finished in 2.54.15. Sean Duff ran in the Chicago Marathon in 2:57.06 – his first time under three hours.

At the Dorney Lake Half Marathon, Jamie Topping finished fifth in 77:34 followed by Ben Duncan in 78:25.

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the Big Half, Sean Duff ran 1:22.55 – a PB – and Sam Ridley crossed in 1:41.11. In the Belfast City Half Marathon, James Bennett finished in 1:28.58.

Ben Duncan ran the Bedford 20 in 2:10, while Oliver Farr completed his 87th marathon at Beachy Head in 5:28.

Other Harriers were also at Beachy Head – results next week.

Carl Bicknell completed the Vampire 100-mile race and Michael Burke the 38-mile Downslink Ultra.

Advertisement Hide Ad

BURGESS HILL RUNNERS

Burgess Hill Runners members have travelled all over the UK to take part in a range of races over the past week or so.

Staying local were a small group who tackles the Worthing Seafront 10k.

First for BHR was Mark Craigs in 52:44. He was followed by Cath Beckett (53:35), Jill Craigs (54:48), Antonia Boxall (54:53) and Matt Wilson (57:06).

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was the return of the Great South Run, a popular 10-mile route that takes runners on a scenic journey through the historic naval city of Portsmouth.

Kirsty Phillpot was first for BHR in 1:05:44. She was followed by Jamie Goodhead (1:08:26), Mark Santer (1:08:39) Neil Phillpot (1:11:08), Luke McMahon (1:22:28), Claire Giles (1:41:03) and Caroline Santer (2:13:49).

In London, Ella Stanbrook ran the Cabbage Patch 10, a flat and scenic 10-mile race organised by the Stragglers Running Club in Twickenham. She finished in 1:43:23.

In Cornwall Andrew Biggs ran the Eden Half Marathon in 1:44:23 and Andrew Biggs ran the Bath Half Marathon in 1:44:11.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Taking it up a notch to the 26-mile distance, Richard Jerome ran the Yorkshire Marathon in 3:22:01 and Chris Maule the Windsor Lakeside Marathon in 3:06:48.

There was another set of Sussex Cross Country League races at Goodwood, where BHR had full men’s and women’s senior teams.

In the ladies’ 5k race, Gayle Tyler was first for BHR in 22:14. She was followed by Kath Wallek (23:37) and Cath Beckett (26:16).

In the men’s 8k, Kevin Cross was first for BHR in 36:14. He was followed by Andy Sayers (37:45), John Palmer (41:01) and Stuart Condie (41:29).

Advertisement Hide Ad

BHR took part in another West Sussex Fun Run League race, the Great Walstead 5 hosted by the Haywards Heath Harriers.