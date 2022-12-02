Haywards Heath and Burgess Hill athletes shine in all corners of Sussex

There was a great turnout by Haywards Heath Harriers at the Sussex Cross Country League fixture at Ardingly.

Haywards Heath Harriers at Brighton

It was the second year the Harriers have organised this event at the showground.

After a period of lots of rain, the ground at Ardingly was not muddy as was expected.

Juniors from HHH had good numbers out in most of their age groups and there were 18 men and ten women in the senior races.

BHR duo Eileen and Jane at the Dirt Half Marathon

Harriers results: Under 11 Boys: 6th Ethan Rowen 8:08; 30th Marcos Selby 9:05; 42nd Rohan Barnes 9:28; Under 11 Girls: 12th Leila Warncke 9:11; 31st Coco Rhodes 11:23; Under 13 Girls: 23rd Olivia Byers 13:53; 39th Anna Duncan 14:41; 48th Naia Myles 17:12; Under 13 Boys: 48th George Plenty 13:48; 55th Olly Raison 15:14; Under 15 Boys: 8th Arun Khursheed 15:23; Under 17 Men: 11th Jonathan Beckett 18:52; Senior Women: 55th Julie Kamel 24:01; 67th Kim Lo 24:48; 73rd Sam Ridley 25:27; 98th Jayne Brewer 27:15; 107th Jacqueline Barnes 28:45; 110th Sarah Hamilton 29:18; 114th Shelagh Robinson 29:56; 124th Caroline Mackey-Khursheed 31:05; 134th Carys Hind 33:23; 136th Katherine Woodhouse 34:07; Senior Men: 27th Chris Turner 30:31; 41st Ben Gibson 31:34; 45th Jamie Topping 31:43; 53rd Russ Mullen 32:01; 54th Ian Kenton 32:05; 74th Will Herbert 33:21; 89th James Moffat 34:12; 93rd Andy Hind 34:18; 94th Matt King 34:20; 116th Tim Miller 36:04; 123rd Greg Hilton 36:30; 148th Mike Dickinson 38:42; 151st Tim Hicks 38:48; 169th Phil Scott 41:53; 174th Josh Franks 42:40; 178th Bob Adams 43:23; 184th Mark Sykes 44:56.

At the Brighton 10k, Will Herbert was the first Harrier home in 36.15 and Emily Hague first Harrier lady in 41.55.

Local athlete Jack Gumm (Bath University) finished in a super fourth place in 31.15 and was first Sussex man home. Sussex finished third in this team event.

Harriers results: 81st Will Herbert 36:15; 115th Daniel Moll-Morgan 37:22; 137th Matt Cook 37:57; 191st Rob Watts 41:37; 247th Emily Hague 41:55; 415th Phil Scott 46:31; 419th Gemma Morgan 46:49; 482nd Eric Hepburn 48:38; 548th Mark Davies 50:14; 606th Richard Jobling 51:35; 684th Caroline Mackey-Khursheed 53:19; 752nd Sarah Hamilton 54:37; 1069th Caroline Gumm 64:09;

The first round of the Sussex Sports Hall League was held at Horsham. The Harriers team finished seventh out of eight teams.

Selected results: Boys u/11: 1 Lap Sprint: ‘A’ race: 4th Ethan Rowen 14.30 secs; 1 Lap Sprint: ‘B’ race: 4th Caspar Roderick 14.90 secs; 4 Lap: ‘A’ race: 6th Harley Mills 65.4 secs; 4 Lap: ‘B’ race: 1st Ethan Rowen 60.4 secs; 6 Lap Parlauf: 5th Haywards Heath: 1 min 36.4 secs; 4 x 1 Lap Relay: 6th Haywards Heath: 60.60 secs.

Ollie Farr ran his 89th marathon in the Running Tribe Series race number 11 and finished in 5hr 24min 5sec. This followed his 88th marathon last week at the Phoenix Autumn Marathon at Sunbury-on-Thames where he finished in 4.44.30. The big 100 nears for Ollie…

BURGESS HILL RUNNERS

There has been lots of activity for Burgess Hill Runners in the past week or so.

In the ever-popular Brighton 10k, Samuel Mayes took top BHR spot in 37:21. He was followed by Jamie Goodhead (40:23), Kirsty Phillpot (41:02), Travis Golbey (41:35), Tom Dallman (42:53), Neil Phillpot (43:28), Annette Maynard (46:32), Tshepo Mati (48:38), John Palmer (50:47), Mark Craigs (51:05), Jill Craigs (52:06), Isabelle Henton (55:18), Claire Giles (59:28) and Tlou Mati (1:02:13).Ben Watts and Chris Page took on the Crowborough 10k, finishing in 42:29 and 56:17 respectively.A group of BHRs took part in the Sussex Downs Half Marathon, which describes itself as having picturesque and unspoilt views, fast and long-ranging trails and a challenging climb.

John Poustie was first for BHR in 2:14:49. He was followed by Kath Wallek (2:17:46), Sue Wintle (2:21:09), Chania Hemsley-Smith (2:26:47), Luke McMahon (2:35:17) and Paul Kaynes (2:36:08).A small group of BHRs travelled to Leighton Buzzard for the Dirt Half Challenge.

This half marathon route follows the picturesque autumnal canal towpath to Stoke Hammond, passes through Rushmere Country Park and takes in stunning views along the way.

Sheryl Caldecourt was first for BHR in 2:11:44, followed by Jane Owen (2:12:16) and Eileen Adlam (3:19:09).Last but not least, Mark Santer and Andrew Biggs took part in the Gosport Half Marathon on the Hampshire coast, finishing in 1:32:04 and 1:34:07 respectively.