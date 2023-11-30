Haywards Heath and Burgess Hill athletes tackle cross country league, 10k and half marathon
Harriers co-organised the event with Sussex Athletics and there was a great set-up team on the day, with most duties covered by the Harriers aided by other clubs including Burgess Hill Runners and Crawley AC.
On an undulating course and good conditions – with no mud or puddles – the runners made good use of the re-adjusted course of the previous year.
All ages, from under-11s to veterans, were involved and Harriers sent out their best runners, with 47 Harriers running and a super team effort helping out with organisation.
There were ten youngsters, nine women and 28 men.
Results: U11 girls: 34th Layla Robinson 10.39; U11 Boys: 46th Rohan Barnes 9.16; 52nd Joe Waller 9.40; 62nd Indigo Rhodes 12.25; U13 Girls: 11th Elsie Williams 13.05; 37th Molly-Ann Clarke 15.50; 43rd Coco Rhodes 17.03; 13 Boys: 16th Ethan Rowen 12.02; 19th Charlie Waller 12.09; U15 Girls: 38th Emily Hilton 19.54. Senior Women: 42nd Rachael Overton 23.01; 53rd Siobhan Amer 23.32; 68th Lindsey Blain 24.53; 82nd Sam Ridley 25.40; 100th Jacqueline Barnes 27.45; 108th Shelagh Robinson 29.28; 111th Sarah Hamilton 30.21; 117th Caroline Mackey-Khursheed 30.59; 137th Carys Hind 35.30. Senior Men: 19th James Skinner 28.43; 29th Jamie McDowell 29.38; 31st Jamie Topping 29.41; 36th Chris Turner 29.51; 49th Ian Kenton 31.06; 50th Marcus Kimmins 31.13; 56th Ollie Fyfe 31.38; 57th Michael Priest 31.41; 64th Russ Mullen 31.59; 70th Michael Burke 32.33; 72nd Tom Sommerfelt 32.36; 73rd James Moffat 32:43; 79th Andy Hind 33.18; 84th Matt King 33.47; 97th Greg Hilton 34.34; 98th Mark Green 34.37; 104th James Bennett 34.50; 105th Tim Miller 34.50; 106th Patrick Laurence 34.56; 110th Mark McLoughlin 35.15; 118th Simeon Wishlade 35.59; 131st Chris Faulkner 38.02; 134th Simon Robinson 38.12; 137th Andy Dray 38.40; 154th Tim Hicks 40.50; 163rd Mark Sykes 42.42; 165th Ian Dumbrell 43.38; 166th James Buckeridge 44.00.
The men’s A team finished fourth in Division 1, just 28 points behind Lewes AC.
The women’s A team finished a superb sixth in Division 2.
In the West Sussex Fun Run League’s Gun Powder Trot at Horsham, Haywards Heath Harriers finished tenth out of 18 clubs.
Harriers results: 10th Andy Hind 29.56; 34th Tim Miller 32.18; 35th Julian Boyer 32.20; 75th James Smyth 35.45; 103rd Eric Hepburn 37.18; 111th Richard Caddy 38.19; 115th Jayne Brewer 38.35; 130th Phil Scott 39.28; 152nd Bob Adams 40.54; 169th Mark Songi 42.42; 189th Mike Parish 45.44; 195th Sarah Hamilton 46.28; 203rd Marion Hemsworth 47.38; 240th Carys Hind 54.33; 245th Richard Bates 55.55; 254th Rupert Purchase 61.31.
At the final race of 2023 at the Steepdown Challenge at Lancing, the team finished 12th out of 18 clubs.
25th Tim Miller 34.44; 35th Julian Boyer 35.45; 95th James Smyth 40.58; 119th Richard Caddy 43.06; 125th Phil Scott 43.32; 134th Mike Derrick 44.20; 174th Richard Jobling 49.21; 176th Sarah Hamilton 49.37; 181st Mike Parish 50.29; 241st Marion Hemsworth 68.51.
BURGESS HILL RUNNERS
It's been a busy time for Burgess Hill Runners with a host of races, both local and further afield.
The Brighton & Hove AC's Brighton 10k is on a flat course, starting and finishing at Hove Lawns, but this year runners were treated to some strong winds.
BHR had 22 runners taking part. First was Ben Peters in 37:31, followed by Sam Mayes (39:09), Jamie Goodhead (40:53), Kirsty Phillpot (41:15), Travis Golbey (41:56), Neil Phillpot (43:42), Gayle Tyler (44:58), Simon Thompson (46:46), Andrew Bishop (47:36), Annette Maynard (47:37), Susan Wintle (48:48), Yasmine Allfrey (49:08), Ella Stanbrook (49:42, a PB), Rob Shalloe (50:31), Cath Beckett (50:49), Emma Goodhead (53:23), Joshana Guliani (55:56), Lucy Ward (56:28), Sam Chislett (57:36), Claire Giles (1:00:09), Kim Gow (1:01:15) and John Palmer (1:06:14).
In the latest Sussex Cross Country League race, at Ardingly, Andy Sayers finished in 40:48 and Steve Barrett in 41:43. Annette Maynard was first for the women in 24:32, followed by Cath Beckett in 27:13, Suse Potts in 28:23 and Becki Fuller in 31:33.
Annette Maynard was second female at the West Wittering beach 15k in 1:21:21. In the 10k John Palmer finished in 1:12:35.
A small groupdid the Hartfield Honey Run Half Marathon. Oliver Jones finished in 2:28:50, Jane Owen and Fred Sykes in 2:53:38 and 2:53:39.
Andrew Biggs and Mark Santer ran the Gosport Half in 1:29:32 and 1:31:18. Chris Page did the Crowborough 10k in 56:27, Helen Pratt the Remembrance Half in 3:07:14.