Haywards Heath and Burgess Hill athletes tackle cross country league, 10k and half marathon

It was good to see Haywards Heath Harriers getting into the mix at Ardingly as the club co-hosted a Sussex Cross Country League fixture.

Harriers co-organised the event with Sussex Athletics and there was a great set-up team on the day, with most duties covered by the Harriers aided by other clubs including Burgess Hill Runners and Crawley AC.

On an undulating course and good conditions – with no mud or puddles – the runners made good use of the re-adjusted course of the previous year.

All ages, from under-11s to veterans, were involved and Harriers sent out their best runners, with 47 Harriers running and a super team effort helping out with organisation.

Haywards Heath Harriers' senior men at Ardingly | Picture: HHH

There were ten youngsters, nine women and 28 men.

Results: U11 girls: 34th Layla Robinson 10.39; U11 Boys: 46th Rohan Barnes 9.16; 52nd Joe Waller 9.40; 62nd Indigo Rhodes 12.25; U13 Girls: 11th Elsie Williams 13.05; 37th Molly-Ann Clarke 15.50; 43rd Coco Rhodes 17.03; 13 Boys: 16th Ethan Rowen 12.02; 19th Charlie Waller 12.09; U15 Girls: 38th Emily Hilton 19.54. Senior Women: 42nd Rachael Overton 23.01; 53rd Siobhan Amer 23.32; 68th Lindsey Blain 24.53; 82nd Sam Ridley 25.40; 100th Jacqueline Barnes 27.45; 108th Shelagh Robinson 29.28; 111th Sarah Hamilton 30.21; 117th Caroline Mackey-Khursheed 30.59; 137th Carys Hind 35.30. Senior Men: 19th James Skinner 28.43; 29th Jamie McDowell 29.38; 31st Jamie Topping 29.41; 36th Chris Turner 29.51; 49th Ian Kenton 31.06; 50th Marcus Kimmins 31.13; 56th Ollie Fyfe 31.38; 57th Michael Priest 31.41; 64th Russ Mullen 31.59; 70th Michael Burke 32.33; 72nd Tom Sommerfelt 32.36; 73rd James Moffat 32:43; 79th Andy Hind 33.18; 84th Matt King 33.47; 97th Greg Hilton 34.34; 98th Mark Green 34.37; 104th James Bennett 34.50; 105th Tim Miller 34.50; 106th Patrick Laurence 34.56; 110th Mark McLoughlin 35.15; 118th Simeon Wishlade 35.59; 131st Chris Faulkner 38.02; 134th Simon Robinson 38.12; 137th Andy Dray 38.40; 154th Tim Hicks 40.50; 163rd Mark Sykes 42.42; 165th Ian Dumbrell 43.38; 166th James Buckeridge 44.00.

The men’s A team finished fourth in Division 1, just 28 points behind Lewes AC.

The women’s A team finished a superb sixth in Division 2.

BHR trio Becki, Annette, Cath, Suse at the cross country at Ardingly | Picture: John Palmer

In the West Sussex Fun Run League’s Gun Powder Trot at Horsham, Haywards Heath Harriers finished tenth out of 18 clubs.

Harriers results: 10th Andy Hind 29.56; 34th Tim Miller 32.18; 35th Julian Boyer 32.20; 75th James Smyth 35.45; 103rd Eric Hepburn 37.18; 111th Richard Caddy 38.19; 115th Jayne Brewer 38.35; 130th Phil Scott 39.28; 152nd Bob Adams 40.54; 169th Mark Songi 42.42; 189th Mike Parish 45.44; 195th Sarah Hamilton 46.28; 203rd Marion Hemsworth 47.38; 240th Carys Hind 54.33; 245th Richard Bates 55.55; 254th Rupert Purchase 61.31.

At the final race of 2023 at the Steepdown Challenge at Lancing, the team finished 12th out of 18 clubs.

25th Tim Miller 34.44; 35th Julian Boyer 35.45; 95th James Smyth 40.58; 119th Richard Caddy 43.06; 125th Phil Scott 43.32; 134th Mike Derrick 44.20; 174th Richard Jobling 49.21; 176th Sarah Hamilton 49.37; 181st Mike Parish 50.29; 241st Marion Hemsworth 68.51.

BURGESS HILL RUNNERS

It's been a busy time for Burgess Hill Runners with a host of races, both local and further afield.

The Brighton & Hove AC's Brighton 10k is on a flat course, starting and finishing at Hove Lawns, but this year runners were treated to some strong winds.

BHR had 22 runners taking part. First was Ben Peters in 37:31, followed by Sam Mayes (39:09), Jamie Goodhead (40:53), Kirsty Phillpot (41:15), Travis Golbey (41:56), Neil Phillpot (43:42), Gayle Tyler (44:58), Simon Thompson (46:46), Andrew Bishop (47:36), Annette Maynard (47:37), Susan Wintle (48:48), Yasmine Allfrey (49:08), Ella Stanbrook (49:42, a PB), Rob Shalloe (50:31), Cath Beckett (50:49), Emma Goodhead (53:23), Joshana Guliani (55:56), Lucy Ward (56:28), Sam Chislett (57:36), Claire Giles (1:00:09), Kim Gow (1:01:15) and John Palmer (1:06:14).

In the latest Sussex Cross Country League race, at Ardingly, Andy Sayers finished in 40:48 and Steve Barrett in 41:43. Annette Maynard was first for the women in 24:32, followed by Cath Beckett in 27:13, Suse Potts in 28:23 and Becki Fuller in 31:33.

Annette Maynard was second female at the West Wittering beach 15k in 1:21:21. In the 10k John Palmer finished in 1:12:35.

A small groupdid the Hartfield Honey Run Half Marathon. Oliver Jones finished in 2:28:50, Jane Owen and Fred Sykes in 2:53:38 and 2:53:39.